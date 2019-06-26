Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Saudi Aramco Advances Global Chemicals Strategy With S-Oil Expansion Project in Ulsan, South Korea

26.06.2019 - 13:46

0

- SEOUL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco is advancing its global chemicals growth strategy with today's inauguration of S-Oil's new Residue Upgrading Complex and Olefin Downstream Comple­x.

The new facilities feature the latest refinery technologies, which have raised S-Oil's petrochemical portion from 8% to 13% and includes high-value products such as propylne and gasoline.

The inauguration of the complex was celebrated in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and His Excellency Moon Jae-in President of the Republic of Korea. Also in attendence were His Excellency Khalid Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Sung Yunmo, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.

"Today's inauguration marks a historic moment for both S-Oil and Saudi Aramco. S-Oil serves as a role model for Saudi Aramco's international downstream strategy and plays an important role by providing the vital energy needed for economic growth in South Korea. These two new facilities will supply high-value products to major Korean industries, whose global brands are part of our everyday lives and rank among the world's very best in technology, innovation, creativity, and quality," said Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser.

The inauguration also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies to collaborate on a US$6 billion Steam Cracker & Olefin Downstream Project which is expected to be completed by 2024. The new world class steam cracker will produce ethylene and other basic chemicals out of naphtha and refinery off-gas.

This new agreement supports Saudi Aramco's plan to increase its global petrochemicals footprint over the next decade. It will further include the deployment of Saudi Aramco's Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals Technology, shifting S-OIL's focus from "oil to chemicals" to better position the company in the future energy market.

Aramco Overseas Company is a major shareholder in S-Oil which is South Korea's third-largest refiner.

Saudi Aramco initially invested in S-Oil in 1991, and their relationship continues to grow stronger, with the refining capacity increasing from 90 thousand bpd in 1990 to roughly 700 thousand bpd in 2018.

About Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do.  We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com 

@Saudi_Aramco

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929288/Aramco_and_S_Oil.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929289/S_Oil_Ulsan_Refinery.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929290/S_Oil_Ulsan_Refinery_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810984/Saudi_Aramco_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Danno fuoco a una disabile vicino alla gelateria di Pupo

Danno fuoco a una donna disabile
vicino alla gelateria di Pupo

Blitz dei Nas nell'azienda agricola con caseificio: sequestrata per reati ambientali

Caseificio sequestrato
I Nas: reati ambientali

L'ultimo addio a Lorenzo Bruni alla Pieve

Ultimo addio in Pieve
a Lorenzo Bruni

Mediagallery

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio, la presentazione del rapporto annuale dell'Inail con il presidente Massimo De Felice, alla presenza del presidente della Camera, Roberto Fico, e del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni

Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni La Polizia di Stato di Taranto e il Servizio Centrale Operativo di Roma hanno dato esecuzione a nove ordinanze emesse dai Giudici per le indagini preliminari presso il Tribunale ordinario e quello per i minori nei confronti di un maggiorenne e di 8 minorenni (di età compresa tra 15 e 17 anni),...

 
Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo

Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo

Roma, 26 giu. (askanews) - Non solo fiori, foto e messaggi per ricordarlo. Centinaia di fan si sono dati appuntamento al cimitero Forest Lawn Memorial Park di Glendale in California dove è sepolto Michael Jackson, per omaggiarlo a dieci anni dalla morte (il 25 giugno 2009). Molti di loro si sono presentati con i suoi look più famosi, con giacche di lustrini e guanti bianchi e si sono esibiti in ...

 
Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani

Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani

Caorle (askanews) - Un progetto di restituzione alla comunità della storica tenuta di Ca' Corniani a Caorle che passa anche attraverso l'arte e il paesaggio, naturalmente in relazione all'agricoltura. È questo il senso del progetto che Genagricola, la holding agroalimentare di Generali Italia, sta portando avanti nell'azienda agricola veneziana, una delle più grandi d'Italia, e che ha visto ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33