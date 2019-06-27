Edicola

Alliance Ventures Invests in the Mobility House to Boost Electric Mobility

27.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- That investment is the latest by Alliance Ventures in start-up, early-stage development and entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of next-generation technology for the automotive industry. The Mobility House is based in Germany, Switzerland and California's Silicon Valley.

"Alliance Ventures aims to provide the right ecosystem of open innovation to ensure Alliance member companies deliver mobility for tomorrow," said François Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President for Ventures and Open Innovation and Chairman of Alliance Ventures. "The Mobility House's expertise in e-mobility and energy transition will contribute to the Alliance commitment to zero-emission vehicles and to the achievement of our vision: shaping the future of mobility."

Alliance member companies and The Mobility House have already embarked on several projects together. For instance, through collaboration with The Mobility House, the Nissan LEAF was the first electric car to be used in a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) project in Germany, in Hagen. Cooperating with Groupe Renault, The Mobility House will market the biggest stationary energy storage systems made with electric vehicle batteries in Europe and contribute through its smart energy platform to make the Portuguese island of Porto Santo, near Madeira, the first "smart island" in the world.

"Alliance Ventures is a perfect investor for The Mobility House," said Thomas Raffeiner, founder and CEO of The Mobility House. "The fact that the vision and skill set of our companies fit together very well has been proven many times in the past. We are delighted that we can embark on many more projects and make our shared vision of a sustainable energy future come true even faster."

The investment in The Mobility House follows 11 others by Alliance Ventures, including start-up based in North America, Europe and China.

Financial terms of the investment in The Mobility House are not being disclosed.

https://www.alliance-2022.com/news/alliance-ventures-invests-in-the-mobility-house-to-boost-electric-mobility/

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg  

Genoa, Andreazzoli: "Ho la sensazione di sentirmi genoano"

Genoa, Andreazzoli: "Ho la sensazione di sentirmi genoano"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 27 giugno 2019 Aurelio Andreazzoli, nuovo allenatore del Genoa per il prossimo campionato di Serie A, è stato presentato alla stampa presso la Sala 1893 del Genoa Museum al Porto Antico di Genova / Courtesy Giuseppe Sciortino Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni

Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni

Milano, 26 giu. (askanews) - Cambio al vertice di Assocalzaturifici. Dopo quattro anni Annarita Pilotti, prima donna eletta alla presidenza della più importante associazione di imprese di un settore fiore all'occhiello del Made in Italy, passa il testimone. Un quadriennio ricco di sfide e di soddisfazioni che la stessa Pilotti ricorda così: "La prima donna, quindi anche farsi accettare non è ...

 
Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Biglietto da visita credibile per l'Italia"

Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Biglietto da visita credibile per l'Italia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs) biglietto da visita credibile attorno a sistema ferroviario La presentazione del Piano Sviluppo Turismo di Trenitalia alla presenza dell'amministratore delegato Gianfranco Battisti e dei Ministri Danilo Toninelli e Gian Marco Centinaio. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sea Watch, Centinaio: "Non siamo gli scemi del villaggio"

Sea Watch, Centinaio: "Non siamo gli scemi del villaggio"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 Sea Watch, Centinaio non siamo gli scemi del villaggio Le parole del Ministro dell'Agricoltura e del Turismo Gian Marco Centinaio a margine della presentazione del Piano Sviluppo Turismo di Trenitalia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

