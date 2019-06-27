Edicola

A First for B2B Payments From Masterpass and Coca-Cola Icecek

27.06.2019 - 11:45

0

- How does Coca-Cola İçecek B2B payment with Masterpass work?

Coca-Cola İçecek sales representatives can receive orders from the points they visit through mobile applications they use to receive the current order during a customer visit. At the time of receiving the orders, the payment process can be completed by the customers confirming the password from the bank of the credit / debit card registered to Masterpass. The removal of the collection process in the delivery of the product also avoids the processes that create additional cost for the manufacturers, such as the necessity of revisiting the same point in case of not being able to find anyone in charge, while contributing to more sales and profitability thanks to the time gained.

What's in it for whom?

Masterpass B2B application reduces the cost of cash and the risk of cash loss, while the settlement process in payments provides automation. Because when you do business with cash, there is always a security risk as cash is not financially recorded and the transaction tracking is always harder for each party. However, card payments are always guaranteed. By using this application, delivery and the payment processes are completed simultaneously so the representatives do not need to stop by their customers over and over (such as grocery, super market, etc) for reconciliation or collection. This the efficiency in field operations. Moreover, as the sales representatives do not need POS devices and all their operations can be connected through their connectable devices, the cost of possession the POS device reduces and provides efficiency in operations.

Contact: Ayşegül Sakıcı, aysegul.sakici@unite.com.tr  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927696/Mastercard_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927704/Coca_Cola_Icecek_Logo.jpg   

 

 

Mediagallery

Genoa, Andreazzoli: "Ho la sensazione di sentirmi genoano"

Genoa, Andreazzoli: "Ho la sensazione di sentirmi genoano"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 27 giugno 2019 Aurelio Andreazzoli, nuovo allenatore del Genoa per il prossimo campionato di Serie A, è stato presentato alla stampa presso la Sala 1893 del Genoa Museum al Porto Antico di Genova / Courtesy Giuseppe Sciortino Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni

Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni

Milano, 26 giu. (askanews) - Cambio al vertice di Assocalzaturifici. Dopo quattro anni Annarita Pilotti, prima donna eletta alla presidenza della più importante associazione di imprese di un settore fiore all'occhiello del Made in Italy, passa il testimone. Un quadriennio ricco di sfide e di soddisfazioni che la stessa Pilotti ricorda così: "La prima donna, quindi anche farsi accettare non è ...

 
Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Biglietto da visita credibile per l'Italia"

Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Biglietto da visita credibile per l'Italia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 Piano Sviluppo Turismo, Battisti (ad Fs) biglietto da visita credibile attorno a sistema ferroviario La presentazione del Piano Sviluppo Turismo di Trenitalia alla presenza dell'amministratore delegato Gianfranco Battisti e dei Ministri Danilo Toninelli e Gian Marco Centinaio. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sea Watch, Centinaio: "Non siamo gli scemi del villaggio"

Sea Watch, Centinaio: "Non siamo gli scemi del villaggio"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 Sea Watch, Centinaio non siamo gli scemi del villaggio Le parole del Ministro dell'Agricoltura e del Turismo Gian Marco Centinaio a margine della presentazione del Piano Sviluppo Turismo di Trenitalia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

