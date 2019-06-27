Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Xi'an Launches Bid to Become China's Startup Hub With a Series of New Graduate Policy Initiative

27.06.2019 - 15:16

0

- XI'AN, China, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an, the capital city of China'sShaanxi province, announced the launch of a series of new startup policy recently. The policy aims to leverage the potential of local graduates to make the city the preferred destination for startups in China. Included in the initiative is a series of support packages ranging from, direct funding, mentorship, incubation and project matchmaking.

Policy Initiative at a Glance:

Xi'an will implement its new startup policy through a conducive startup ecosystem designed for inclusive growth. Since the launch of the Xi'an Startup Policy, more than RMB 272 million has been granted, and 528,000 jobs created alongside five national-level and 23 province-level incubators where over 3,123 startups have been created.

Past events include the launch of the "2018 Innovation Xi'an Entrepreneurship competition B&R Create@Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest Xi'an"; the "2018 Star Venture Enterprise of Xi'an". This year, more events including "Star Entrepreneur of the Year Election" and "University Maker Festival" will be launched.

The Municipal Government of Xi'an will distribute information on the latest graduate policies via a diverse range of social and new media channels, such as the local government's official WeChat account, in a bid to engage higher numbers of potential young entrepreneurs over the next few years.

For more information, please visit http://cbe.xa.gov.cn/default.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930022/China_Startup_Hub.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Danno fuoco a una disabile vicino alla gelateria di Pupo

Danno fuoco a una donna disabile
vicino alla gelateria di Pupo

Dà fuoco alla disabile:individuato e denunciato

Dà fuoco alla disabile:
individuato e denunciato

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Mediagallery

Istanbul, la folla aspetta il neosindaco Imamoglu

Istanbul, la folla aspetta il neosindaco Imamoglu

Istanbul, 27 giu. (askanews) - Ekrem Imamoglu, eletto di nuovo sindaco di Istanbul nella seconda consultazione (la prima era stata annullata per presunti brogli su richiesta del presidente turco Recep Tayiip Erdogan), prende funzioni nella città sul Bosforo. A consegnargli il sigillo, il governatore di Istanbul e sindaco ad interim Ali Yerlikaya. Intanto nella città si raduna una folla imponente ...

 
Sea Watch su Twitter: forse la situazione si sta sbloccando

Sea Watch su Twitter: forse la situazione si sta sbloccando

Lampedusa, 27 giu. (askanews) - Potrebbe essere vicina a una soluzione, dunque l'odissea della nave Sea Watch, da 14 giorni in navigazione nei pressi delle coste italiane con a bordo 42 migranti, salvati nel Canale di Sicilia e bisognosi di soccorsi. A postare il video su Twitter la stessa Sea Watch Italy; il filmato mostra la capitana della nave battente bandiera olandese, la tedesca Carola ...

 
Mafia, colpita la rete di Messina Denaro: 19 indagati

Mafia, colpita la rete di Messina Denaro: 19 indagati

Trapani, 27 giu. (askanews) - La Polizia di Stato di Trapani ha eseguito una serie di perquisizioni a Castelvetrano, Mazara del Vallo, Partanna, e Campobello di Mazara, per colpire la rete di fiancheggiatori del latitante Matteo Messina Denaro e raccogliere ulteriori elementi utili alla cattura del boss che sfugge alla giustizia da 26 anni. Gli indagati sono 19, l'operazione ha coinvolto 130 ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33