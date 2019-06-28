Edicola

Saudi Arabia Supplies 40 Water Tankers to Seven Yemeni Governorates

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- The 5,000-liter Mitsubishi tanker-trucks will alleviate current shortages of clean drinking water in in several districts and augment the benefits of tankers already delivered to other governorates.

Water tanks provided by SDRPY will be distributed to several directorates in the seven governorates, including Mukha, Turba, Ataq, Shabwah, Seiyun, Mukallah, Jaar Zanjabour, Toor Al Baha and Al Houtah.

The ceremony in the Aden Free Zone was attended by Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Salem Al Khanbashi, Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy Eng. Mohammad Al Anani, Governor of Aden Ahmed Salimin, Governor of Abyan Abu Bakr bin Hussein and Governor of Lahj Brigadier General Ahmad Al Turki Fadl al-Jaadi.

Dr. Al Khanbashi thanked the government and the people of the Kingdom for assisting the Yemeni people, "this support will be a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries' leadership."

SDRPY representative, Eng. Salman Al-Hazimi, said on behalf of program supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, "The program works to study and implement all the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people, in the water sector and all service sectors, for development and reconstruction throughout the Republic of Yemen."

He added that the delivery of 40 water tankers today is a continuation of developmental and infrastructure projects previously launched in all governorates across several sectors. Coordination continues with the legitimate government and local authorities to benefit the Yemeni people, providing employment opportunities while improving services and living conditions.

SDRPY is also supporting Yemen's water sector by drilling wells and supplying water tanks in the governorates of Marib, Al Mahra, Socotra and Hajjah, establishing water carrier lines and developing distribution networks in the city of Al Ghaydah and building a purification station on the island of Al Fasht.

The water tanker delivery closely follows a SDRPY operation to alleviate the effects of water damage caused by torrential rains and flooding in Aden province. In a joint mission with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), SDRPY engineers and workers withdrew water from streets and residential areas in and around Aden using SDRPY water tanker-trucks. The mission also provided foodstuffs, medicines and housing materials, reopened roads, restored electrical systems, sprayed pesticide in coordination with the Yemeni Health Ministry and supplied vital equipment to address adverse sanitation and hygiene conditions.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930293/SDRPY_Aden_Water.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930294/SDRPY_Aden_Water_2.jpg

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Ladri in una notteaprono venti garage

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro con borsa magica: 4 arresti

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - A Genova è stato abbattuto con l'esplosivo poco dopo le 9.30 il troncone est di Ponte Morandi. Per demolire le pile 10 e 11 del viadotto autostradale è stata utilizzata una tonnellata di esplosivo. L'implosione della struttura è stata leggermente ritardata rispetto all'orario previsto, le 9 esatte, perché alcuni residenti da evacuare non avevano ancora lasciato la ...

 
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Al via il vertice del G20 a Osaka, in Giappone, con i leader mondiali costretti a trovare una sintesi su una serie di temi cruciali, dal commercio, alla sicurezza internazionale, ai cambiamenti climatici. Il primo dibattito tra i venti capi di Stato e di governo affronta l'economia digitale, con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il presidente cinese Xi ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 28 giugno 2019 Ponte Morandi, Bucci operazione senza eguali E' il giorno della demolizione del Ponte Morandi a Genova. Presenti sul posto i vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, il sindaco di Genova Bucci ed il Governatore della Liguria Giovanni Toti. / facebook Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

