Journey to A Healthier Gourmet - Korean Temple Food

28.06.2019 - 07:45

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8567451-experience-korean-temple-food-at-templestay

How food became a path way to practice her Buddhism? If you like to get to know about her philosophy, you may look into Korean temple food.

Temple food refers to the one monks and nuns eat at temples. However, this is a very narrow definition of Temple food. In Korean Buddhist, Temple food is considered as one of the ways to exercise Buddhist teachings. It includes all from growing food ingredients to cooking and eating.

Buddhists hold reverence for all living lives and embrace a harmony with nature. They do not use meat nor fish, and any artificial flavor enhancer. Five pungent herbs called oshinchae - green onion, garlic, leek, chive, and wild chive - are not allowed to use. They use only seasonal vegetables and soybean paste and soy sauce made by themselves at temples.

One of the good way to experience Temple food is to visit a temple and participate in the Templestay program. Around 130 temples across Korea run Templestay programs and some of the temples give a chance to make your own Temple food dishes. (templestay website: eng.templestay.com)

If you are a fan of Chef's Table, Baekyangsa Temple would be your first option – you may make Temple food with Ven. Jeong Kwan there. Jingwansa Temple is also famous one for temple food. At Bongseonsa Temple, you can make steamed rice wrapped in a lotus leaf. If you want to make three or four Temple foods at once, Donghwasa Temple will be an attractive place.

If you do not have enough time, just visit the Korean Temple Food Center located in Insa-dong, one of the tourist attractions in Seoul. They provide the one-day cooking class "Let's Learn Korean Temple Food" in English. (Reservation: info@templestay.com / Tel: +82-2-733-4650)

If you want to have real Temple foods at a restaurant, "Balwoo Gongyang" is the perfect place. It has been listed on Michelin's One-Star restaurant for three consecutive years. "Balwoo Gongyang" originally means a traditional way of eating in Korean Buddhism. (Website: eng.balwoo.or.kr / Tel: +82-2-733-2081)

If you feel like to take care of your body and mind at once, visit Korea and experience Temple food, as a journey to a healthier gourmet.

Più letti oggi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Ladri in una notteaprono venti garage

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro con borsa magica: 4 arresti

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - A Genova è stato abbattuto con l'esplosivo poco dopo le 9.30 il troncone est di Ponte Morandi. Per demolire le pile 10 e 11 del viadotto autostradale è stata utilizzata una tonnellata di esplosivo. L'implosione della struttura è stata leggermente ritardata rispetto all'orario previsto, le 9 esatte, perché alcuni residenti da evacuare non avevano ancora lasciato la ...

 
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Al via il vertice del G20 a Osaka, in Giappone, con i leader mondiali costretti a trovare una sintesi su una serie di temi cruciali, dal commercio, alla sicurezza internazionale, ai cambiamenti climatici. Il primo dibattito tra i venti capi di Stato e di governo affronta l'economia digitale, con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il presidente cinese Xi ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 28 giugno 2019 Ponte Morandi, Bucci operazione senza eguali E' il giorno della demolizione del Ponte Morandi a Genova. Presenti sul posto i vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, il sindaco di Genova Bucci ed il Governatore della Liguria Giovanni Toti. / facebook Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

