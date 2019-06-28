Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

JA Solar Recognized as "Top Performer" in DNV GL/PVEL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Fourth Time

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- Jointly issued by DNV GL, the world's largest independent energy advisory and certification body, and PVEL, a leading reliability and performance testing lab for solar modules, the scorecard presents the most comprehensive publicly available reliability test results about solar modules, and guides solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world to choose cost-effective and high-performance modules.

The 2019 scorecard summarizes the results of PVEL's tests within an 18 month duration on module performance, including thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load sequence, and potential-induced degradation (PID). The modules that have degraded less than 2% for the entirety of the test sequence are recognized as "Top Performer" products. With its high-quality solar modules, JA Solar performed well in all tests and is recognized as "Top Performer" in all four test categories.

JA Solar recently commenced mass production of its 9BB half-cell PERC solar module. The new module, featuring numbers of leading-edge technologies, could achieve an output power up to 405W for a 72-cell module. Compared with conventional modules, JA Solar's 9BB half-cell PERC module has superior performance in reliability, stability, mechanical properties and environmental adaptability, which enables it to provide promising guarantee of investors' return and drives down system costs and LCOE, thus resulting in an effective solution to achieving grid parity.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar is committed to the R&D and mass production of high-efficiency solar modules to further reduce LCOE and promote grid parity. In the future, we'll continue to provide high-quality products for customers around the world, and promote the development of renewable energy globally."

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Ladri in una notteaprono venti garage

Ladri aprono venti garage in una notte
usando la tecnica del forellino

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro con borsa magica: 4 arresti

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro
con borsa magica: quattro arresti

Mediagallery

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - A Genova è stato abbattuto con l'esplosivo poco dopo le 9.30 il troncone est di Ponte Morandi. Per demolire le pile 10 e 11 del viadotto autostradale è stata utilizzata una tonnellata di esplosivo. L'implosione della struttura è stata leggermente ritardata rispetto all'orario previsto, le 9 esatte, perché alcuni residenti da evacuare non avevano ancora lasciato la ...

 
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Al via il vertice del G20 a Osaka, in Giappone, con i leader mondiali costretti a trovare una sintesi su una serie di temi cruciali, dal commercio, alla sicurezza internazionale, ai cambiamenti climatici. Il primo dibattito tra i venti capi di Stato e di governo affronta l'economia digitale, con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il presidente cinese Xi ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 28 giugno 2019 Ponte Morandi, Bucci operazione senza eguali E' il giorno della demolizione del Ponte Morandi a Genova. Presenti sul posto i vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, il sindaco di Genova Bucci ed il Governatore della Liguria Giovanni Toti. / facebook Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33