Mohamed Al Ali Presented With Family Office Enlightened Governance 2019 Award at Ritossa Family Office 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco

28.06.2019 - 09:15

0

-

SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association and a fellow philanthropist, presented the award to honour Mohamed Al Ali's contributions to our global society and the family office community.

Themed "The Rise and Rise of Family Offices," the Monaco Summit brought together leading families from around the world June 18-20 for three days of high level debate and discussion of timely world events, investment ideas, strategic partnerships, and philanthropic themes. The Summit attracted 600+ high-ranking Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders representing $4 trillion+ in investor wealth.

"The 9th Global Family Office Summit event in Monaco was a great achievement for Anthony Ritossa, local and international partners, and everyone who participated. Attendees traveled from all over the world for high level discussions regarding strategic partnerships that are changing the world. Phenomenal days with Multi billions in deals signed during the event. East Meets West is a theme that will continue for future Summits and we look forward to hosting the group in Dubai in November," said Mohamed Al Ali.

"I look forward to the Dubai Summit set for November 23-25 and am immensely grateful to Mohamed Al Ali for helping to make every Summit a success. His commitment and support of strategic global partnerships as well as business and personal cooperation that expands beyond borders is truly admirable," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

For details on the upcoming invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit to be held in Dubai on November 23-25, please contact email@DubaiSummit.org.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930535/Ritossa_Monaco.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930536/Ritossa_Monaco.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930537/Ritossa_Monaco.jpg

Media Contact:Charlotte Luer+1-239-404-6785cluer@ljhfm.com

 

Più letti oggi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Ladri in una notteaprono venti garage

Ladri aprono venti garage in una notte
usando la tecnica del forellino

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro con borsa magica: 4 arresti

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro
con borsa magica: quattro arresti

Mediagallery

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - A Genova è stato abbattuto con l'esplosivo poco dopo le 9.30 il troncone est di Ponte Morandi. Per demolire le pile 10 e 11 del viadotto autostradale è stata utilizzata una tonnellata di esplosivo. L'implosione della struttura è stata leggermente ritardata rispetto all'orario previsto, le 9 esatte, perché alcuni residenti da evacuare non avevano ancora lasciato la ...

 
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Al via il vertice del G20 a Osaka, in Giappone, con i leader mondiali costretti a trovare una sintesi su una serie di temi cruciali, dal commercio, alla sicurezza internazionale, ai cambiamenti climatici. Il primo dibattito tra i venti capi di Stato e di governo affronta l'economia digitale, con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il presidente cinese Xi ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 28 giugno 2019 Ponte Morandi, Bucci operazione senza eguali E' il giorno della demolizione del Ponte Morandi a Genova. Presenti sul posto i vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, il sindaco di Genova Bucci ed il Governatore della Liguria Giovanni Toti. / facebook Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

