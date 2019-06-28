Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Gosuncn Group and Horizon Robotics Achieve AI Strategic Cooperation to Jointly Explore the Future Evolution of Automatic Drive

28.06.2019 - 11:45

0

- At the signing event, Kan Yulun, VP of Gosuncn Group and CEO of GosuncnWelink and Zhang Hongzhi, GM of Connected Car Business Unit of Horizon Robotics were present and signed the strategic cooperation agreement.

Gosuncn has more than ten years' vehicle-mounted application experience in the OEM market and provided safe and reliable communication connection to millions of vehicles in China, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and other countries. Gosuncn's 4G OBD products have been through the compatibility test of more than 9000 vehicle models and ranked No.1 in global shipments; one of its OBU product has delivered over one million units; T-box products for OEM are applied to dozens of mass production vehicle models; jointly released 5G+ C-V2X mass production vehicle plan with Geely, Qualcomm, etc.

Horizon Robotics's AI technology has been widely used in intelligent driving, security and other industries. Horizon Robotics can provide edge AI chips with ultra-high cost performance, extreme power consumption efficiency, open toolchain, rich algorithm model samples and comprehensive enabling services.

In the field of intelligent driving, the cooperation between Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics has brought fruitful results: Gosuncn's new generation LTE Cat.6 intelligent module GM620S, which integrated Horizon Robotics's ADAS and DMS AI algorithms has been applied to vehicle-mounted terminals of China's well-known car manufacturers. GM620S has integrated high-performance processor, high-speed mobile communications, intelligent OS, security architecture, AI algorithms and 4K HD video codec processing ability, it can deal with multiplex real-time HD video input as well as analyze and present through deep optimization of the underlying architecture to realize the application in various scenarios including automotive active safety, driver behavior monitoring, analysis of driving behavior and fleet management, etc.

In the future, Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics will work together to bring new intelligent driving application experience to global customers.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Avvocato aggredito con mazza e dita negli occhi

Ladri in una notteaprono venti garage

Ladri aprono venti garage in una notte
usando la tecnica del forellino

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro con borsa magica: 4 arresti

Rubano all'Outlet scarpe per mille euro
con borsa magica: quattro arresti

Mediagallery

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Il Ponte Morandi non c'è più, demolito con l'esplosivo

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - A Genova è stato abbattuto con l'esplosivo poco dopo le 9.30 il troncone est di Ponte Morandi. Per demolire le pile 10 e 11 del viadotto autostradale è stata utilizzata una tonnellata di esplosivo. L'implosione della struttura è stata leggermente ritardata rispetto all'orario previsto, le 9 esatte, perché alcuni residenti da evacuare non avevano ancora lasciato la ...

 
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Al via il vertice del G20 a Osaka, in Giappone, con i leader mondiali costretti a trovare una sintesi su una serie di temi cruciali, dal commercio, alla sicurezza internazionale, ai cambiamenti climatici. Il primo dibattito tra i venti capi di Stato e di governo affronta l'economia digitale, con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il presidente cinese Xi ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Operazione senza eguali"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 28 giugno 2019 Ponte Morandi, Bucci operazione senza eguali E' il giorno della demolizione del Ponte Morandi a Genova. Presenti sul posto i vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, il sindaco di Genova Bucci ed il Governatore della Liguria Giovanni Toti. / facebook Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33