Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Huion Unveils Its Most Cheerful Pen Tablet Ever in Cebu

01.07.2019 - 07:45

0

- As consumers nowadays, especially the younger ones, tend to focus more on product design compared with situations years ago, Huion creates the HS64 SE, which is different from all the pen tablet models ever manufactured by the company in terms of product design.

HS64 SE is designed based on the duckling character called Chips, which was created by Ciayo Games, a well-known game developer with their base in Indonesia. Chips is a yellow duckling that looks somewhat like a banana, and is cute, smart and to some extent, a little bit funny. HS64 SE provides a cheerful image that allows users to unleash their creativity in a state of positivity.

Moreover, the combination of yellow and black colors makes the whole product look more stylish and creative. Apart from the design of HS64 SE, the functionality of the product will also meet users' expectations. The industry-leading report rate and pressure sensitivity are sure to liven up work created on a pen tablet. 266PPS report rate ensures instant response to any pen movement, so no matter how fast users move the stylus, lines created will always follow tight to the cursor. 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity enables lines input to be rendered as different shapes and colors as pressure applied to the pen changes. Application of the battery-free electromagnetic resonance technology can even free the pen from power charge and provide flexible working conditions. The portability of HS64 SE as well as its OS compatibility will meet users' expectations, as now no matter where they go, users can capture their inspirations in time as long as their HS64 SE is connected to their Android phone.

"User Request, User Participation and User-oriented" is the mantra of Huion that drives the company towards a better future where all of customers will find their ideal Huion pen tablet. To figure out what an ideal Huion tablet could be, please visit www.huion.com

For more information contact:Carlos Lin,+86-18820178551

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930635/HS64_Special_Edition_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930636/HS64_Special_Edition_2.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazionedel comitato di protesta per la E45

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazione
del comitato di protesta per la E45

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Pesci, il corridore castiglionese che va forte FOTO
CICLISMO

Pesci, il corridore castiglionese che va forte FOTO

Manuel Pesci, 24 anni, di Castiglion Fiorentino. Alcuni scatti del corridore (Team Malmantile) che si è fatto onore al Campionato Italiano di Compiano e che avrebbe le carte in regola per il non facile salto nei professionisti.

 
Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze" Bilancio positivo per la settima edizione del Festival di saggistica Passaggi. Oltre 60mila presenze e un programma sempre più ricco e variegato per il festival ospitato dalla cittadina marchigiana di Fano. Giovanni Belfiori, direttore del festival, parla di "Oltre 60mila ...

 
Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 30 giugno 2019 Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese" "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese cominciata con Monti". Così l'economista, Giulio Sapelli, intervistato a margine della presentazione 'Nulla è come prima' a Fano durante il Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Cantù, 30 giugno 2019 Salvini Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax L'intervento del Ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini alla Festa della Lega a Cantù. / facebook Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

La rassegna

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

Sesta edizione per Arezzo Organ Festival, la manifestazione dedicata alla musica d’organo con 9 appuntamenti a partire dal 30 giugno fino al 25 agosto. Sette concerti nella ...

30.06.2019

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Arezzo

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Quattro giorni, eventi non stop dalle 18 fino a notte, un'unica location - l'Eden di via Guadagnoli ad Arezzo – e una chiusura pirotecnica con un concerto-spettacolo a ...

30.06.2019

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33