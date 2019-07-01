Edicola

NTT Brings Together Leading Expert Companies to Launch a New Global Technology Services Provider

01.07.2019 - 07:45

- Headquartered in London, employing around 40,000 people in offices across 70+ countries and regions, the new NTT company delivers unparalleled capabilities and global scale focused on doing great things for people, businesses, and society.

President and CEO for NTT Corporation, Jun Sawada said, "I'm delighted to announce that we launched NTT Ltd. today. When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd. along with NTT DATA, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with US$20 billion revenues outside of Japan. Going forward, we will accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation.

"We are also excited to confirm that our global headquarters for NTT Ltd will be in London and that our commitment to the UK remains extremely strong. We considered several locations as the headquarters for NTT Ltd and made a deliberate decision to choose London. It has many benefits, including a stable economy, wealth of skills and talent, diversity in population and thinking, strong infrastructure, schools, and housing for global talent moving to the city. In short, it's a great city to live and work in, and we're excited that we are making it the home for our new business."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said, "Britain has a long standing and proud reputation as a global tech leader and it's fantastic that NTT Ltd. has chosen London for its global headquarters. A key part of our modern Industrial Strategy is to put the UK at the forefront of the tech and data revolution, and they will join many other world-leading companies who call Britain home."

By bringing together these companies, NTT Ltd. is offering:

The new company already partners with over 10,000 clients around the world, including the world's leading organizations in financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology sectors. Companies already benefitting from NTT's intelligent technology solutions to deliver on the promise of a connected future include Tour de France, ALMA, City of Las Vegas, Connected Conservation, ISPPC, Alcatel and NXP.

Tsunehisa Okuno, Chairman for NTT Ltd. and Executive Vice President for NTT Corporation, commented, "Today NTT continues its 120-year heritage of always listening to and innovating for our clients. Along with creating a very strong technology and managed services provider in NTT Ltd., we have also increased our commitment to investing more in R&D, new technology startups through our venture capital fund, and developing our own disruptive innovation business team. We see the opportunity to help our clients and communities more effectively when we bring all of these capabilities together."

Jason Goodall, CEO for NTT Ltd., commented, "I'm extremely proud to lead NTT Ltd. into a new and exciting era. Today, we've created a global technology services provider that delivers a full breadth of industry-leading products, solutions, and managed services that address our clients' business needs. We know technology doesn't stand still. And nor do we. We will continue to move our business forward to ensure we deliver solutions that are both relevant for today and tomorrow. We are excited to be part of one of the world's largest technology and business solutions providers and look forward to partnering with our clients around the world with our full range of capabilities."

Commenting on the integration, Chris Barnard, Vice President for Enterprise Infrastructure and Communications at IDC, said, "Organizations worldwide are increasingly looking to technology companies that can adapt and support them across a range of fast-moving challenges, societies, agriculture, and manufacturing need fully-integrated solutions that will help them harness the power of IoT, edge analytics and collaboration platforms. In coming together as one company, NTT is acknowledging this, giving them one single view across their organization for better insights that will help them transform and benefit from change."

Further information can be found on our new website – www.hello.global.ntt 

About NTT Ltd. NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital, and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website www.hello.global.ntt.

 

