Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

China's UNIEV Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Products for End-user and Industry Partner

01.07.2019 - 09:15

0

- UNIEV released its "Connectivity Basic Platform", a platform aimed at better integrating over 1,000 charging pole operators and 200 apps currently in China market. This will greatly enhance industry's connectivity and contribute towards its sustainable development. UNIEV is a joint venture established in December 2018 by State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, TGOOD and StarCharge.

UNIEV proposes that all parties on the Connectivity Basic Platform operate under the OUSE principles. This means:  (O)peness towards every partner regardless of size;  (U)niform charging protocol and standardized B2B basic services; (S)mart and (E)fficient platform architecture and AI algorithms. This applies to all partners, ranging from charging pole operators, automobile OEMs, to e-mobility service providers, e-logistics firms and others. UNIEV will continue to offer customized solutions and services to meet industry needs going forward.

On the consumer end, UNIEV also launched the YeahCharge™ App to help connect EV consumers with a charging pole. At of the end of June, the application includes information of 350,000 poles. Users can locate a charging pole more efficiently, with help from an intelligent recommendation system, and can add to reviews from other consumers. Consumers in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Xi'an will be able to download and use YeahCharge™ from Apple's AppStore and Android markets from June 30, and services will be expanded to most of China's first and second tier cities by the end of the year.

China had over 2.6 million EVs at the end of 2018, with a figure that is expected to exceed 50 million by 2025. There will be five vehicles to every charging pole, according to official statistics and projections.

As part of China's new energy strategy, the development of EV is welcomed by both the industry and the end-user. Automobile OEMs in China and Europe have ramped up investment in the EV industry chain. Nowadays, consumers increasingly rely on smartphone apps to locate charging poles. UNIEV plays a key role in empowering the industry and improving the charging experience.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazionedel comitato di protesta per la E45

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazione
del comitato di protesta per la E45

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Pesci, il corridore castiglionese che va forte FOTO
CICLISMO

Pesci, il corridore castiglionese che va forte FOTO

Manuel Pesci, 24 anni, di Castiglion Fiorentino. Alcuni scatti del corridore (Team Malmantile) che si è fatto onore al Campionato Italiano di Compiano e che avrebbe le carte in regola per il non facile salto nei professionisti.

 
Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze" Bilancio positivo per la settima edizione del Festival di saggistica Passaggi. Oltre 60mila presenze e un programma sempre più ricco e variegato per il festival ospitato dalla cittadina marchigiana di Fano. Giovanni Belfiori, direttore del festival, parla di "Oltre 60mila ...

 
Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 30 giugno 2019 Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese" "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese cominciata con Monti". Così l'economista, Giulio Sapelli, intervistato a margine della presentazione 'Nulla è come prima' a Fano durante il Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Cantù, 30 giugno 2019 Salvini Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax L'intervento del Ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini alla Festa della Lega a Cantù. / facebook Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

La rassegna

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

Sesta edizione per Arezzo Organ Festival, la manifestazione dedicata alla musica d’organo con 9 appuntamenti a partire dal 30 giugno fino al 25 agosto. Sette concerti nella ...

30.06.2019

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Arezzo

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Quattro giorni, eventi non stop dalle 18 fino a notte, un'unica location - l'Eden di via Guadagnoli ad Arezzo – e una chiusura pirotecnica con un concerto-spettacolo a ...

30.06.2019

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33