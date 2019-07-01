Edicola

SMEs Working in Data Driven Applications and Experiments in IoT to be Supported With 1 Million Euros by the MiDIH Project

01.07.2019 - 10:15

0

- BARCELONA, Spain, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT and Cyber-Physical systems are on the rise in the manufacturing sector. To this end, the European Commission, through the system of cascade funding, enables MiDIH "Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hubs" to provide Manufacturing SMEs with access to digital solutions, industrial experiments, a pool of human and industrial competencies and access to market and financial opportunities to develop application experiments. Its Second Open call targets the development of data driven applications, preferably by IT SMEs as technology providers, and experiments in CPS/IoT preferably by Manufacturing SMEs.

This call is aimed towards the development of complementing functionalities around reference architecture and performing experiments in CPS/IoT based on the components provided by the architecture. To apply for financial support the experiments must cover one of the three scenarios: Smart Factory, Smart Product or Smart Supply chain.

More support for Deep Tech Innovations

To apply for up to €60.000 of financial support, candidates are required to provide experiments based on the MiDIH architecture and to provide the correspondent datasets to be experimented in MiDIH HPC/Clouds; the deadline to apply closes on 6th August 2019.

The technological activities that can be covered revolve around four main topics: Modeling and simulation of innovative HPC/Cloud applications for highly personalised Smart Products, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chain; Smart Factory and Smart Product Digital Twin models alignment and validation via edge clouds distributed architectures; Advanced applications of AR / VR Technologies for Remote Training / Maintenance Operations (Smart Product and Smart Factory); and/or Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence advanced applications in Smart Product, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chains management and optimisation.

About I4MS

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. Under I4MS, SMEs can apply for technological and financial support to conduct small experiments allowing them to test digital innovations in their business via open calls.

MiDIH is one of the projects within I4MS that are co-funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote the adoption of new technologies in manufacturing - under grant agreement No. 767498. It foresees as an eligible activity the provision of financial support to third parties, as a means to achieve its own objectives. The Open Calls are aimed to select new cross-border experiments to be executed and validated in real (additionally to the Lighthouse cases) or realistic (the Teaching Factories) industrial facilities.

Are you interested? Read more about our project or apply to the second open call.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930306/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona.jpg

 

