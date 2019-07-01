Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program

01.07.2019 - 11:15

0

- Selected in three groups, the BetaNet nodes will support Elixxir's development of a decentralized, metadata-protecting platform that combines true privacy with mainstream scalability. Elixxir designed the three node groupings to ensure an even distribution across the globe, minimizing network latency while also supporting critical development goals to be accomplished by the BetaNet. Each group will be assigned specific responsibilities as the BetaNet agenda proceeds; more information on each group can be found on the Elixxir Blog.

"The Elixxir team is delighted by the number, diversity, and especially the high quality, of node applications. It is exciting to bring together in the Elixxir BetaNet so many talented, passionate individuals in our effort to provide truly decentralized privacy for the first time at consumer scale," said Elixxir Founder and CEO David Chaum.

The Elixxir team will work closely with all three groups over the next few months to provide the support and guidance required for the successful deployment of the cMix protocol at large scale, scheduled for this Fall. The BetaNet will be focused on helping Elixxir achieve a scalable and dynamic network, including support for Elixxir's ArrowSDK toolkit for third-party developers, announced last week by Elixxir.

Selected Node applicants will be notified of their selection and grouping by email today, with the node groups also published on Elixxir's public Node Forum.

About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.  Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

CONTACT: Peter Somerville, Director of Developer Relations, Media@elixxir.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747191/Mixxchain_Elixxir_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Automobilista morto da 22 anni, ma è flash mob sulla 3Bis con vecchia Fiat 124

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazionedel comitato di protesta per la E45

Scheletro in auto, ma è una provocazione
del comitato di protesta per la E45

Mediagallery

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Palermo, 1 lug. (askanews) - Tre persone sono state arrestate dalla polizia di Catania con l'accusa di estorsione e truffa aggravata nei confronti di un uomo che avrebbe versato cospicue somme di denaro a una donna conosciuta online e che fintasi innamorata di lui ha chiesto soldi. Le indagini erano state avviate dalla polizia postale dopo una denuncia della vittima che ha detto di essere stata ...

 
Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati Così lo psicanalalista e saggista Massimo Recalcati presenta a Fano il suo ultimo libro 'Mantieni il bacio' e riceve il premio Passaggi 2019 del Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

La rassegna

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

Sesta edizione per Arezzo Organ Festival, la manifestazione dedicata alla musica d’organo con 9 appuntamenti a partire dal 30 giugno fino al 25 agosto. Sette concerti nella ...

30.06.2019

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Arezzo

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Quattro giorni, eventi non stop dalle 18 fino a notte, un'unica location - l'Eden di via Guadagnoli ad Arezzo – e una chiusura pirotecnica con un concerto-spettacolo a ...

30.06.2019

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33