Aeroflot Elevates Business Class Offering With Award-winning Cuisine, Expanded Wine Selection, New Amenity Kits

01.07.2019 - 11:45

0

-

Earlier this month Aeroflot rolled out a new Business Class menu by acclaimed French chef Kamel Benmamar, known for his tenure at Michelin starred restaurants in France and the UK and currently brand chef at noted Moscow restaurant Ryby Net. Benmamar has created an exquisite menu with fresh vegetables, rich sauces and the finest meats and seafood.

Aeroflot continues to expand its wine offering and gain recognition for its superb quality. The wine selection in Business Class was recently named among the best in the world by Global Traveler, the US magazine for luxury travelers.

Aeroflot took the top prize for Best International Business Class White Wine in Global Traveler's 15th annual Wines on the Wing competition. Aeroflot was also highly commended for its Business Class champagne, which ranked second overall in its category.

The airline was also honoured this year at the Cellars in the Sky awards in the Best Business Class Fortified/Dessert Wine category for its offering of Graham's Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port.

Earlier this year, Aeroflot updated amenity kits for its business class passengers. The kit includes L'Occitane-branded premium cosmetics, including hand cream, light face cream and shea butter ultra-rich lip balm; a sleep mask and slippers; an Aeroflot branded pen; and various toiletries. In April, Aeroflot won Best Business Class Amenity Kit – Europe in the annual PAX International Awards.

Long known by business travellers as one of the world's best airlines, Aeroflot's Business Class offering continues to improve and receive accolades. 

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg

 

