Bittrex Augments Digital Asset Trading Capabilities with Tradedash Acquisition

02.07.2019 - 18:15

0

- Tradedash merges proven techniques from traditional trading markets with the emerging blockchain-based digital asset ecosystem. Tradedash users can customize which markets they want to view on supported trading platforms, see instant estimated prices in preferred currencies, scale in and out of positions by placing multiple orders at one time, and get real time alerts to take advantage of market opportunities, among other features.

Founded in 2017 by developers Linus Petrén and Wesam Mikhail, Tradedash was designed with high-volume digital asset traders in mind. Since then, the platform has become a popular solution for sophisticated traders who want to tailor their trading experience to their needs with real-time data from supported trading platforms. In total, Tradedash users have placed orders worth several billion dollars.  

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our technology and user experience so when the opportunity to incorporate Tradedash' capabilities came, it was a no brainer," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Beyond the technology, adding Linus to our team strengthens our organization tremendously. This deal makes us better now and creates opportunities to make additional upgrades to the user experience in the future. That is a really exciting combination for Bittrex as we continue to push for increased blockchain adoption around the world."

"Bittrex was our first choice as a trading platform to integrate with when we started Tradedash," said co-founder Linus Petrén. "Joining the Bittrex family was a natural progression of our business, and I'm excited to continue to deliver high-quality products on a much larger scale."

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at https://Bittrex.com.

About Tradedash

Tradedash is a secure, real-time interface that provides high-volume and retail customers with a secure and customizable digital asset trading experience. https://tradedash.io/

Contact: Josh Zecherjosh@vrge.us

Muore ustionata: si rinfresca con alcolma parte scintilla e fuoco avvolge donna

Muore ustionata: si rinfresca con alcol
ma parte scintilla e fuoco avvolge donna

Ancora caldo africano. Ma nei prossimi giorni concederà una tregua

Ancora caldo africano
Ma è in arrivo la tregua

Unoaerre, fatturato top (167 milioni) e acquisisce Eclat (gioielli)

Unoaerre, fatturato top (167 milioni)
e acquisisce Eclat (gioielli)

Nomine Ue, Conte: "Composizione vertice più equilibrata rispetto alla precedente"

Nomine Ue, Conte: "Composizione vertice più equilibrata rispetto alla precedente"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 02 luglio 2019 Nomine Ue, Conte: "Composizione vertice più equilibrata rispetto alla precedente" "Non mi sono trovato di fronte a un foglio bianco, ma nel complesso abbiamo una composizione di vertice molto equilibrata". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte a Bruxelles in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio Ue sulle nomine. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
Parlamento Ue, tanti deputati in posa per un selfie con Berlusconi

Parlamento Ue, tanti deputati in posa per un selfie con Berlusconi

(Agenzia Vista) Strasburgo, 02 luglio 2019 Parlamento Ue, tanti deputati in posa per un selfie con Berlusconi Tanti eurodeputati in posa per un selfie con Silvio Berlusconi, ora il componente più anziano del Parlamento Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di più a sistema imprese

Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di più a sistema imprese

Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) - "Il nostro sistema paese, in particolare il sistema delle imprese, difetta un po' complessivamente, anche se ci sono delle eccezioni virtuose, di questo fattore per nulla secondario che è l'equity. Occorrerebbe disporne in misura maggiore e a fornirlo devono essere gli operatori come HAT ed altri che sanno come gestire un fattore così delicato come è appunto il capitale ...

 
Private equity, Luigi Abete: modalità per far crescere le imprese

Private equity, Luigi Abete: modalità per far crescere le imprese

Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) - "Certamente il private equity è una delle modalità utili per far crescere le imprese. Noi in Italia abbiamo il problema di far crescere le imprese più normali, cioè quelle che non attraggono il private equity perchè non hanno già raggiunto livelli di eccellenza, ed il fatto che l'incontro di HAT si realizzi alla Luiss Business School che ha come obiettivo proprio quello ...

 

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

Su il sipario sull'Arezzo Organ Festival: nove concerti nelle chiese

Sesta edizione per Arezzo Organ Festival, la manifestazione dedicata alla musica d’organo con 9 appuntamenti a partire dal 30 giugno fino al 25 agosto. Sette concerti nella ...

30.06.2019

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Passioni Festival: da Formigli a Scanzi, arrivano i vip

Quattro giorni, eventi non stop dalle 18 fino a notte, un'unica location - l'Eden di via Guadagnoli ad Arezzo – e una chiusura pirotecnica con un concerto-spettacolo a ...

30.06.2019

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

