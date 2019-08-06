Edicola

Kreisel Electric and VinFast Cooperate to Develop New Battery for Electric Vehicles

06.08.2019 - 12:27

0

- RAINBACH, Austria, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Picture is available at http://www.apimages.com -

VinFast Manufacturing & Trading Co., Ltd. (VinFast) announced a cooperation agreement with Kreisel Electric for the development of a battery pack solution for electric cars and buses that will be manufactured at the VinFast factory in Vietnam. Reasons that led to the decision for Kreisel were high quality, light weight, high safety and durability criteria. Thanks to the cooperation with Kreisel, VinFast can speed up its production of electric cars and buses, allowing it to market its electric vehicles based on Kreisel technology in 2020.

As a pioneer in the field of batteries and energy solutions for electric vehicles, Kreisel Electric is currently one of the most renowned companies in the new energy industry. Kreisel Electric's products stand out for compactness, good heat dissipation, high safety, fast charging and long battery life while manufactured at low cost. Just recently, Kreisel Electric received the Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, an award for companies with pioneering products and technologies that can change the world.

"We believe that Kreisel Electric provides trend-setting solutions for VinFast's electric cars and will contribute in convincing consumers with quality and safety," said Le Thi Thu Thuy - vice president of Vingroup and chairwoman of VinFast.

About Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG

Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG (Austria) offers innovative system solutions for e-mobility and stationary applications and develops the world's lightest and most efficient high-performance batteries. The company's projects now range from passenger cars, buses and trucks to boats and airplanes as well as stationary storage solutions.

www.kreiselelectric.com

Contact:Markus Kreiselpresse@kreiselelectric.comTel.: +43/7949/21400

 

