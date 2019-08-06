Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Saildrone Completes First Unmanned Circumnavigation of Antarctica

06.08.2019 - 12:28

0

- The 196-day mission was launched from Southport in Bluff, New Zealand on January 19, 2019, returning to the same port on August 3, after sailing over 22,000 km (13,670 miles) around Antarctica. During the mission, the vehicle survived freezing temperatures,15-meter (50-foot) waves, 130 km/h (80 mph) winds, and collisions with giant icebergs.

The Southern Ocean plays a key role in regulating heat and carbon for our planet. It is so remote and inhospitable that even big ships try to avoid it in the winter. As a result, this region is critically under-sampled, leaving pressing scientific questions unanswered. However, the nimble and rugged Saildrone not only survived the Southern Ocean winter but streamed back vital new data from previously unsampled territory.

Carrying an instrument developed by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) to measure carbon fluxes, the Saildrone recorded evidence that the Southern Ocean released significant carbon dioxide during the winter months – a fact that could have major implications on global climate models.

"The extreme weather conditions of the Southern Ocean winter were the final frontier for Saildrone and with the completion of the Antarctic circumnavigation, there is now no part of the world's oceans that we cannot measure," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder & CEO. "It is vital that we drastically improve the understanding of our oceans, which are one of the key drivers of our climate, and ultimately our future."

About Saildrone

Saildrone, Inc. is a provider of oceanographic and atmospheric data, collected by a fleet of wind and solar-powered unmanned surface vehicles, known as Saildrones. Each vehicle can stay at sea for up to 12 months, transmitting real-time data before returning to shore for servicing and sensor calibration. Saildrone currently has 30 vehicles deployed around the world, in locations ranging from 75°N, on the ice edge in the US Arctic, to 62°S in the Southern Ocean. Using clean renewable power, Saildrones provide access to the world's oceans at a fraction of the cost of traditional ship-based methods.

The 2019 Saildrone Antarctic Circumnavigation was generously supported by the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The mission endeavors to expose future generations to the rapid changes taking place in the Antarctic. All data collected is distributed at no cost to the global scientific community.

For more information on this mission and participating science collaborators, visit;

https://www.saildrone.com/news/unmanned-vehicle-completes-antarctica-circumnavigation 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956149/Saildrone_SD_1020.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956148/Saildrone_Unmanned_Circumnavigation_of_Antarctica.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Sette operai intossicati dal monossido di carbonio

Sette operai intossicati dal monossido di carbonio

Mediagallery

Relax a Capri per Mel B, la Spice Girl avvistata con micro bikini

Relax a Capri per Mel B, la Spice Girl avvistata con micro bikini

Capri, 6 ago. (askanews) - Relax a Capri per Mel B, storica componente delle Spice Girls. La cantante e attrice britannica, di origini caraibiche, si gode il mare di Capri esibendo un micro bikini leopardato esplosivo, e alterna la sua giornata tra tintarella, bagni, chiacchierate con gli amici e interminabili minuti distesa su un materassino. L'abbiamo beccata nelle cristalline acque di Capri, ...

 
La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - La DIA di Trapani ha eseguito il sequestro di beni e di conti correnti riconducibili a diversi imprenditori di San Giuseppe Jato, Ciro Gino Ficarotta, suo figlio Leonardo e il nipote Paolo Vivirito. Il provvedimento di sequestro riguarda una tenuta agricola di oltre 60 ettari in località Pionica nel comune di Santa Ninfa, per una valore di oltre un milione e mezzo di ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, ...

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33