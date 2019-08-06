Edicola

Cybereason Raises $200 Million To Disrupt the EPP Market

06.08.2019 - 12:28

0

- Cybereason is among the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world, with distribution in all global markets. Over the last two years, Cybereason's customer base has increased by more than 300 percent with over six million endpoints under protection.

"Cybereason's big data analytics approach to mitigating cyber risk has fueled expansion at the leading edge of the EDR domain, disrupting the EPP market. We are leading the wave, becoming the world's most effective endpoint prevention and detection solution because of our technology, our people and our partners," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder of Cybereason.

Cybereason's cloud-based, EPP platform delivers superior security results while achieving an industry leading ratio of 1 analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared to the industry benchmark of 1 analyst to 20,000 endpoints.

"Cybereason plays a leading role in helping companies manage cybersecurity risk and protect people's information," said Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer at SoftBank Group. "AI-driven technology from Cybereason is helping secure our increasingly connected world."

Cybereason will ramp up operations with the additional capital, focusing on global growth in all geographies and will expand and grow its partner program while continuing to innovate its core EPP offering. Cybereason will also build the world's first full stack offering for Autonomous Security.

Cybereason recently uncovered Operation Soft Cell, a nation-state cyber espionage attack on telecommunications companies. This global attack targeted telcos across the world and illustrated the risk faced by critical infrastructure industries.

As a final note, Cybereason will increase investment in its core organic R&D, continue to develop strategic partnership integrations and will evaluate inorganic acquisition opportunities.

About CybereasonCybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

Media Contact:Bill KeelerSenior Director, Global Public RelationsCybereasonbill.keeler@cybereason.com

Relax a Capri per Mel B, la Spice Girl avvistata con micro bikini

Relax a Capri per Mel B, la Spice Girl avvistata con micro bikini

Capri, 6 ago. (askanews) - Relax a Capri per Mel B, storica componente delle Spice Girls. La cantante e attrice britannica, di origini caraibiche, si gode il mare di Capri esibendo un micro bikini leopardato esplosivo, e alterna sua giornata tra tintarella, bagni, chiacchierate con gli amici e interminabili minuti distesa su un materassino. L'abbiamo beccata nelle cristalline acque di Capri

 
La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - La DIA di Trapani ha eseguito il sequestro di beni e di conti correnti riconducibili a diversi imprenditori di San Giuseppe Jato, Ciro Gino Ficarotta, suo figlio Leonardo e il nipote Paolo Vivirito. Il provvedimento di sequestro riguarda una tenuta agricola di oltre 60 ettari in località Pionica nel comune di Santa Ninfa, per una valore di oltre un milione e mezzo di

 
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'.

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

