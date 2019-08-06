Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The 2019 China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC) kicks off in Shanghai

06.08.2019 - 14:15

0

- SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC), with the theme of "Challenges, Opportunities and Dreams", kicked off in Shanghai on August 1.

As one of the most professional, authoritative and internationally influential events in the Chinese digital entertainment sector, CDEC has attracted a number of well-known Chinese digital entertainment companies including Tencent, NetEase, Perfect World, Giant Interactive Group and Shengqu Games. It is an occasion for the enterprises to join hands to initiate the transformation of the cultural and creative industry in the new digital era, as well as to provide the world's digital entertainment community with preemptive opportunities brought about by the development of a Chinese digital entertainment ecosystem.

"The digital cultural and creative industry has excelled in delivering an outstanding experience and more value to users and in connecting with them emotionally. Digital cultural and creative companies can leverage this unique advantage to enable the transformation of the traditional cultural and entertainment sectors and to explore and create new momentum together with traditional players," said Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert Hong Xiao at the conference during his keynote speech.

"In addition, the implementation of 5G technologies is expected to fundamentally change the e-sports sector, delivering a new exciting gaming experience to users by transforming the previous forms of entertainment on both the production and consumption sides. 5G technologies are on track to boost the development of e-sports while bringing new approaches to traditional sports."

The digital cultural and creative industry, one of the most dynamic within China's national economy, has not only transformed the way cultural content is produced, communicated and consumed, but has also empowered and rejuvenated the traditional side of the sector.

Taking e-sports, an emerging sector within the industry, as an example, the sector, by collaborating with counterparts in the larger entertainment content sector, has generated a number of new forms of entertainment, including e-sports variety shows, live events, movies and music, delivering an unprecedented variety of new experiences to consumers. By empowering other traditional cultural and entertainment sectors, e-sports is also likely to create new business models, including e-sports-themed tourism, finance, e-commerce and training.

E-sports has gradually become a platform for mass entrepreneurship and innovation while providing new opportunities to the governments of many Chinese cities. The future of the larger industry, including e-sports, is promising due to its unique features and advantages. It has become the common mission of all industry players to explore how to unlock the industry's potential value via innovation.

As a high-end authoritative conference that is held concurrently with China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy), CDEC has been held for 16 consecutive years since its launch in 2003. CDEC has been and continues to be highly valued by government officials, with many attending in person. CDEC is also a not-to-missed event for many executives from internationally renowned digital entertainment companies who make sure to be present every year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956885/CDEC.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Sette operai intossicati dal monossido di carbonio

Sette operai intossicati dal monossido di carbonio

Mediagallery

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - La DIA di Trapani ha eseguito il sequestro di beni e di conti correnti riconducibili a diversi imprenditori di San Giuseppe Jato, Ciro Gino Ficarotta, suo figlio Leonardo e il nipote Paolo Vivirito. Il provvedimento di sequestro riguarda una tenuta agricola di oltre 60 ettari in località Pionica nel comune di Santa Ninfa, per una valore di oltre un milione e mezzo di ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, ...

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'. ...

 
Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 agosto 2019 Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo La presentazione del Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato degli interventi di potenziamento della stazione dei Milano Rogoredo. Presenti l'ad di Fs, Gianfranco Battisti, il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, e il Capo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33