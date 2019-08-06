Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Ezoic Receives $33 Million In Growth Funding To Expand Artificial Intelligence Platform For Digital Publishers

06.08.2019 - 15:45

0

- Ezoic's platform was the first end-to-end solution for publishers that leveraged the power of machine learning. The company launched in 2011, testing early versions of the platform on over 400 websites that were owned by the company founders. Ezoic secured funding from Balderton Capital in 2014 and became one of the first Google Certified Publishing Partners in 2015.

Ezoic recently won Google's Business Innovation Award from the Certified Publishing Partner team for its flagship testing application that allowed thousands of publishers to personalize website ad placements and layouts using AI. Ezoic also received industry acclaim for its Ad Revenue Index, a publicly transparent index of global programmatic ad rates.

"Despite accelerating advances in technology, digital publishers still rely on many legacy processes from print and early online web publishing. Ezoic gives publishers a way to capitalize on all the opportunities that exist with digital content," said Dwayne Lafleur, Founder and CEO of Ezoic. "Our platform has enabled thousands of web publishers to incorporate personalization and data science into their sites. The benefits of this approach are exponential and still untapped by many large brands and enterprises in the world of digital publishing."

Ezoic is currently available to both large publishing brands and smaller independent publishers as a data-driven way to personalize layouts and ad placements for their visitors. Now, Ezoic is rolling out new machine learning tools for publishers that will allow them to instantly speed up their websites, improve the SEO of their content, and easily access information that will help them grow their businesses.

"The feedback from Ezoic customers we spoke to was overwhelmingly positive, highlighted by the tangible ROI and revenue uplift they were achieving by using the Ezoic platform." said Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital. "Sageview provides growth capital to leading companies with a demonstrated track record of success and a compelling market opportunity.  Ezoic's strong growth, innovative products, and ambitious roadmap make it a strong fit for our portfolio, and we look forward to providing Dwayne and the Ezoic team financial and operational support to accelerate the business."

About Ezoic

Ezoic is an award-winning end-to-end platform for digital publishers and website owners that helps them improve revenue, traffic, SEO, website speed, infrastructure, and more. Ezoic is a Certified Google Publishing Partner and a member of the Coalition for Better Ads. Ezoic employs approximately 100 employees in North America, Canada, and the United Kingdom with key offices in Carlsbad, CA, London, U.K., and Newcastle Upontyne, U.K. To get started, visit: www.ezoic.com.

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm providing growth capital to leading tech-enabled businesses. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Avalara, CallRail, Brandwatch, Demandbase, Elastic Path, MetricStream, Pantheon, NAM, Rapid RTC, Reflexis and Womply among others. Sageview was founded in 2006 and is led by Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart, former partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Dean Nelson, former head of KKR Capstone. The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information visit http://www.sageviewcapital.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461011/ezoic_google_partner_logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Mediagallery

Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Roma, via la scritta da palazzo Casapound. Raggi Ora va sgomberato "È solo inizio. Ora va sgomberato l'immobile e deve essere restituito alle famiglie che ne hanno davvero diritto. Va ripristinata la legalità. Fino in fondo". Queste le parole della sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi su Facebook. Fonte: Facebook/Virginia Raggi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Londra, 6 ago. (askanews) - Un viaggio di 4500 Km per raggiungere in Ape-car la casa di Greta Thunberg. I 10 ragazzi di Radioimmaginaria, la web radio europea di adolescenti che conta più di 300 speaker provenienti da 50 città di 8 Paesi, sono partiti dalla sede di Castel Guelfo in provincia di Bologna lo scorso 29 luglio, sono approdati nel Regno Unito dopo aver attraversato la Francia. L'arrivo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33