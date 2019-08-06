Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Cambium Networks Announces New ePMP Force 300 Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions

06.08.2019 - 16:15

0

- ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, (NASDAQ: CMBM) a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new ePMP™ wireless broadband solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity. Three new subscriber modules provide more choice for network operators to create purpose-built networks that meet throughput needs while performing in noisy and harsh environments. These new additions to the ePMP portfolio extend wireless connectivity options for service providers, enterprise and industrial operators deploying connectivity with Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

"Wireless service providers and enterprises are challenged to provide reliable connectivity and higher data rates or service plans as spectrum becomes increasingly scarce," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business, Cambium Networks. "These new subscriber modules leverage advanced 802.11ac Wave 2 System on Chip solutions expand the ePMP 3000 portfolio by offering small form factor short distance subscriber modules, a mid-gain panel antenna-based solution for point-to-point (PTP) and a ruggedized option with 4.9 GHz support in the public safety markets. Network operators can continue to leverage 4x4 MU-MIMO with ePMP 3000 as the access point (AP) and compatibility with ePMP 1000 & 2000 access points.

These three new ePMP Force 300 products join the Force 300-16 and Force 300-25 to provide a complete suite of subscriber radios to address a broad range of network operator applications.  Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner Release 5.1 software, model network coverage in cnHeat™, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro™ end-to-end management system.

ePMP products are available now through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium NetworksCambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Contact:Sara BlackBospar213.618.1501sara@bospar.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/117974/cambium_networks_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Il terminal della stazione è il nuovo Pionta

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Mediagallery

Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Roma, via la scritta da palazzo Casapound. Raggi Ora va sgomberato "È solo inizio. Ora va sgomberato l'immobile e deve essere restituito alle famiglie che ne hanno davvero diritto. Va ripristinata la legalità. Fino in fondo". Queste le parole della sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi su Facebook. Fonte: Facebook/Virginia Raggi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Londra, 6 ago. (askanews) - Un viaggio di 4500 Km per raggiungere in Ape-car la casa di Greta Thunberg. I 10 ragazzi di Radioimmaginaria, la web radio europea di adolescenti che conta più di 300 speaker provenienti da 50 città di 8 Paesi, sono partiti dalla sede di Castel Guelfo in provincia di Bologna lo scorso 29 luglio, sono approdati nel Regno Unito dopo aver attraversato la Francia. L'arrivo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33