Chad Finney Joins Pilatus Comparator Solutions as VP, North America

07.08.2019 - 13:15

0

- Chad has been in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for more than 10 years. In this time, he has taken on many leadership roles and has managed sales, marketing and operations globally. He has established new offices in the healthcare staffing industry in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Chad has developed relationships with some of the top-rated children's hospitals in America as well as some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies and CRO clients in the world.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions are confident that his experiences and drive will provide tremendous support to customers in North America.

"I feel honored to be a part of this growing organization. Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a well-known partner to many companies in the pharmaceutical industry. They thrive on customer satisfaction and find ways to navigate through the complexities of clinical trials with their customers," said Chad Finney.

In his new role as the Vice President of North America, Chad will continue to focus on building relationships by providing additional support to clients. Pilatus Comparator Solutions excels in customer service, relationship building and supporting customers in the ever expending field of Clinical Trials.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a specialist comparator sourcing company, sourcing and supplying commercial drugs globally for use within clinical trials. Pilatus' in-depth experience in the global movement of comparator products, with robust import and export SOP's in place helps clinical trial sponsors expedite the supply chain process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957591/Pilatus_Chad_Finney.jpg

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "Chi vota 'no' si assumerà responsabilità politiche"

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "Chi vota 'no' si assumerà responsabilità politiche"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Tav, Romeo (Lega): "Chi vota 'no' si assumerà responsabilità politiche" "Chi vota contro se ne assume la responsabilità politica”. Così il capogruppo della Lega al Senato, Massimiliano Romeo durante il suo intervento nella discussione geneerale sulla Tav. Fonte: Senato Web Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Casellati augura buone vacanze ai senatori in Aula

Casellati augura buone vacanze ai senatori in Aula

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Casellati augura buone vacanze ai senatori in Aula Nell'Aula di Palazzo Madama in discussione le mozioni sulla TAV Torino-Lione. Le mozioni di M5s e Leu erano contro la realizzazione della Torino-Lione, mentre le mozioni di Pd, Forza Italia FdI e +Europa erano a favore. Questi i risultati delle votazioni: M5s 110 sì, 181 no; Pd 180 sì, 109 no, 1 astenuto; ...

 
Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore

Roma, 7 ago. (askanews) - Il Senato ha votato le mozioni sulla Tav: bocciata quella dei 5Stelle contraria all'opera (181 no e 110 sì), approvate quelle dell'opposizione, tra cui quella del Pd, favorevoli alla realizzazione dell'Alta Velocità. La mozione del Pd, primo firmatario Andrea Marcucci, ha ottenuto 180 sì e 109 no (un astenuto), quella a prima firma Emma Bonino 181 sì e 107 no, quella a ...

 
Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione con le cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si dispera

Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione con le cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si dispera

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione sulle cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si dispera "Quarantacinque chilometri sono italiani e l'Italia paga due terzi, quattro miliardi. No, scusate, 45 chilometri sono francesi e l'italia... scusate ma i dati sono molti, vi prego di avere pazienza". Il senatore Alberto Airola (M5s) sbaglia i dati durante il suo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

