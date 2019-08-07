Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Glycomine, Inc. Announces $33 Million Series B Financing to Advance its Therapy for a Congenital Disease of Glycosylation

07.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- Additional support for the financing was received from new investors Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation and Mission Bay Capital as well as existing investors Sanderling and Chiesi Ventures. "Glycomine's novel therapy offers great promise to address a critical unmet medical need," said Kenneth Harrison, Ph.D., of Novo Ventures. "We believe that Glycomine's approach has potential to directly address many of the most debilitating symptoms of PMM2-CDG."

In connection with the financing, Peter McWilliams, Ph.D., currently its acting CEO and a director, will join the company as its full time CEO. "I am truly excited by the opportunity to join the company at this juncture and advance this therapy with a potential to provide relief for the patients and families affected by this devastating disease," said Peter McWilliams. "The Series B financing will enable us to make significant progress in the clinic and we are delighted to have such a knowledgeable and experienced team of investors behind us and are thankful for the support they have placed in the team."

Also in connection with the financing, Kenneth Harrison, Ph.D., will be joining the Board alongside Chris Starr, Ph.D., the co-founder of BioMarin and Raptor Pharmaceuticals. Chris Starr said, "It is an exciting time at the company as we prepare for the clinic and have an opportunity to make a significant positive impact in the CDG community."

About PMM2-CDG

PMM2-CDG (also called CDG-Ia) is the most prevalent form in the spectrum of congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) which cause incomplete formation of the glycan chains essential for the structure and function of many glycosylated proteins. PMM2-CDG is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme phosphomannomutase 2 (encoded by the gene PMM2). The disease affects many systems of the body resulting in symptoms such as hypotonia, liver disease, coagulopathies, stroke-like episodes, as well as immune and nervous system disfunctions. There is no cure for the more than 1,000 patients diagnosed with the disorder.

About Glycomine, Inc.

Glycomine is developing orphan drugs for serious rare monogenic disorders of metabolism and protein misfolding for which no other therapeutic options exist. The company's approach is to combine replacement therapies – substrates, enzymes, or proteins – with delivery vehicles consisting of bio-nanomaterials or ligands that target the molecules to the cell interior of clinically relevant organs. The company is based in San Carlos, California. Read more at www.glycomine.com.

About Novo Ventures

Novo Holdings is a Danish private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The company is the holding company in the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S, Novozymes A/S and NNIT A/S, and is responsible for managing the Foundation's assets. In addition to being the major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant ownership positions in well-established companies within life science and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. Novo Ventures (US), Inc. is wholly owned by Novo Holdings and provides consulting services to Novo Holdings. Read more at www.novoholdings.dk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/440024/Glycomine_Final_RGB_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Auto si ribalta in autostrada, ferito Franco Scortecci

Auto si ribalta in autostrada, ferito Franco Scortecci

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Sicurezza, cancelli per "blindare" altro maxi condominio

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Licenziata da Unicoop, scatta petizione per farla riassumere

Mediagallery

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti

Hong Kong, 7 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di luci laser puntate nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti durante le ultime manifestazioni anti governative. È la forma di protesta andata in scena nei pressi del museo dedicato allo Spazio, dopo giorni di manifestazioni sfociate in scontri con la polizia e con bande armate (secondo i manifestanti uomini della triade inviati per intimidirli). Le ...

 
Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità"

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità" Nell'Aula di Palazzo Madama in discussione le mozioni sulla TAV Torino-Lione. Il capogruppo della Lega al Senato, Massimiliano Romeo, durante le dichiarazioni di voto sulla Tav: "Ci sono troppi ostacoli che impediscono a questo governo di crescere. Noi vogliamo andare avanti, non ...

 
Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile

Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile

Guadalajara (Messico), 7 ago. (askanews) - In Messico il fico d'India viene già utilizzato in diversi prodotti, ma potrebbe trovare presto un nuovo e inedito utilizzo: permettere la fabbricazione di una plastica biodegradabile che salva l'ambiente. Sandra Pascoe, ricercatrice dell'Università del Valle de Atemajac, a Guadalajara, Messico occidentale, ha mostrato il processo di fabbricazione di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

La rassegna

Da Bach al klezmer e a Beethoven: tre eventi al Festival delle Musiche

Il klezmer, il jewish jazz, il classico formale che non smette di stupire, il genio dell’architettura musicale. Il Festival delle Musiche continua a coinvolgere il proprio ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33