iPoint Welcomes Dr. Bing Xu as Director of Market Engagement

08.08.2019 - 10:45

0

- REUTLINGEN, Germany, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

iPoint is proud to welcome Dr. Bing Xu as Director of Market Engagement

In this newly-created function, Dr. Xu will be responsible for helping customers leverage iPoint's applications for product and process compliance, and sustainability. Based in Ann Arbor at the North America main office, he will focus on the benefits of bringing compliance further into the product design phase and on the selection of alternative materials. These concepts allow companies to produce more technically-advanced products while reducing compliance-related risks.

IMDS Pioneer with Strategic Foresight in Material Compliance

Dr. Xu brings with him over 25 years of experience as Program Manager at Ford Motor Company. Spearheading Ford's Global Materials Management (GMM) program in 1997, he was one of the original OEM members who developed the VDA/EDS system in 1998, which later became the International Material Data System (IMDS) successfully launched in 2000. Furthermore, he was Ford's Corporate Global Attribute Leader for Materials and Substances of Concerns and owner of Ford's GMM processes/tools – a program which oversaw and managed Ford global materials approvals, material compliance, material management processes, and IT tools for all Ford brands and regions worldwide, covering regulations like ELV, REACH, OSHA, TSCA, CLP, RoHS, California Proposition 65, or the US Conflict Minerals law. He also led Ford's team to develop long-term strategies to anticipate and embrace the upcoming challenges OEMs would be facing in terms of utilizing material compliance tools to reduce costly non-compliance risks in early design phases and allow alternative selections of greener materials.

Influential Industry Association and Committee Experience

Dr. Xu has served in several industry committees, e.g., as chair/co-chair for the US Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) IMDS/REACH Advisory Group, the USCAR Vehicle Recyclability Program and Substance of Concerns committee, and the Global Automotive Declarable Substance List (GADSL) Steering Group. He was also a member of the Automotive REACH Task Force and European ACEA work groups and steering committee member representing the automotive industry conducting alternative assessments for several substances led by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Continuing iPoint's Success Story

"Having worked with iPoint's software since 2013, I was attracted by the company's mission to develop cutting-edge solutions that support not only compliance with the law, but also the sustainability of products, value chains, and brands," says Dr. Xu. "I'm excited to start a new challenge at iPoint and to be part of this established market leader for product compliance, sustainability, and digital circular economy solutions. I look forward to contributing to iPoint's growth and success story."

"We're thrilled to have Bing on board," iPoint CEO Joerg Walden emphasizes. "His depth of experience, industry knowledge, contacts, and management capabilities will complement our team in North America and benefit our ever-expanding customer base from the automotive and other industries."

- Picture: (http://www.apimages.com) -

About iPoint

iPoint is a leading provider of software and services for product compliance, process compliance, and sustainability with a customer base of more than 55,000. Since its founding in 2001, iPoint has been constantly expanding its portfolio to realize its vision of building an integrated digital platform for the Circular Economy. Further information: www.ipoint-systems.com.

Press ContactDr. Katie BoehmeHead of Corporate Communications+49-712-114-489-60info@ipoint-systems.de

 

