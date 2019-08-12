Edicola

New Lagavulin 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky: A Rare and Exclusive Treat for Travellers

12.08.2019 - 11:45

- The 'fiery yet light, smoky yet smooth' single malt was crafted at the world-renowned Lagavulin distillery on Islay's spectacular southern shoreline and is available now.

The man behind the whisky, Diageo's master of malts Dr Craig Wilson, said: "Many people see Lagavulin as the definitive Islay malt and, like other members of the family, this new expression has a charming exuberance and full-on character. It is rich, intense and smoky, having spent time in American Oak casks, while a creamy smoothness and hint of spice shines through from its maturation in first-fill ex-bourbon casks."

Dr Craig Wilson added: "This is a whisky filled with surprising contrasts. On the palate, Lagavulin 10 Year Old is sweet and salty at first, before it builds to a fiery crescendo with a spicy and smoky finish that is both intense and warming. It's best enjoyed neat or with water, which helps unlock some of the deeper layers of flavour."

Lagavulin 10 Year Old is available exclusively from Dufry Travel Retail stores. It is bottled at 43% with an RRP of £50 for 70cl.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958746/Lagavulin_10_Year_Old.jpg

 

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Immagini scioccanti, queste, che mostrano la polizia che colpisce i manifestanti con manganelli e spara proiettili a cuscinetto (bean bag round) in una delle stazioni della metropolitana di Hong Kong. Continua la guerriglia urbana tra la polizia e i militanti pro-democrazia che ha provocato almeno una quarantina di feriti. La più grave è una ragazza che è stata colpita ...

 
La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua

La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua

Seoul, 12 ago. (askanews) - Nel giorno che ricorda la fine dell'imperialismo giapponese, in Corea del sud si tengono molte manifestazioni per ricordare la liberazione, quest'anno è andata in scena una singolare e simbolica commemorazione sott'acqua. Quattro sub all'acquario di Seoul tra piccoli squali e tanti pesci colorati hanno interpretato il ruolo dei combattenti e martiri della patria. Una ...

 
Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina

Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Il leader dell'opposizione peronista Alberto Fernandez ha vinto le elezioni primarie in Argentina, battendo il presidente Mauricio Macri. Un test cruciale per il Paese in vista delle presidenziali del prossimo ottobre. Fernandez ha ottenuto il 47,01% di voti contro i 32,66% di Macri, che ha riconosciuto la sconfitta. "La verità è che l'Argentina ha realizzato che noi ...

 

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

