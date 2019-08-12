Edicola

Xinhua Silk Road: Inaugural Fortune Global Sustainability Forum to be held in SW China's Yuxi in early Sept.

12.08.2019 - 16:45

0

- With the theme of Green Grows Up: Forging A New Environmental Consensus, this three-day forum will focus on the convergence of energy, technology, and sustainability, convening senior leaders in business, government, NGOs, and academia from around the world. The sessions in Yunnan will provide a broad international perspective on the most pressing sustainability issues the humanity is facing.

The selection of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi as the site for the forum was announced after Yunnan provincial government, the American Fortune Magazine, and CMC Inc. signed an agreement to jointly hold this event in December of 2018.

Yuxi city is endowed with a good ecological environment. Its forest coverage rate is 57.3 percent, and the air quality ranks among the top cities in China. With an average elevation of 1,500 meters, the city is enclosed by beautiful mountains and lakes, among which, Fuxian Lake, the site for the upcoming event, is one of China's deepest freshwater lakes.

Many international events have been held in the city, including the first China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, the 2018 Fareast 28R World Championship, and the Poly-2018 Fuxian Lake International Half Marathon.

Zhang Guohua, deputy governor of Yunnan province, said that as a low-carbon and ecological demonstration province in China, Yunnan boasts a green economy development concept highly compatible with the theme of the 2019 Fortune Global Sustainability Forum.

Yunnan will make full use of the international exchange platform offered by this forum to share its experience of sustainable development with the international community, and promote the construction of ecological civilization and green industry, noted Zhang.

According to Alan Murray, chief content officer of Time Inc., and editor of Fortune Magazine, Fortune's cooperation with Yunnan on holding the forum is not only because the province is China's gateway to South Asia and Southeast Asia, but also because it is a model for green development and sustainable development.

John Needham, managing director of Fortune Global Forum, also agreed that Yunnan's sustainable development strategy and ecological construction achievements are a model for the rest of the world.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307600.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959191/Fuxian_Lake.jpg

