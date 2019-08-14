Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Level Up Your Oktoberfest Celebration

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- STREAMWOOD, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pinball, a successful newcomer on the pinball market, encourages the food and beverage industry to embrace the crowd-pleasing Oktoberfest: Pinball on Tap. American and European markets alike celebrate the beloved German festival, and what better way to engage patrons of all ages than with a pinball machine?

According to Dhaval Vasani, President, "Pinball has limitless business opportunities. Restaurants, bars, and breweries stand to gain the most out of the resurgence of interest in pinball. Pinball uniquely draws older pinballers looking for a nostalgic experience and young gamers looking for a new adventure. This is why American Pinball focused on creating a pinball machine that offers a tie-in to Oktoberfest. This is a perfect machine for the food and beverage industry."

In this popular game, players will travel around the festival, visiting over a dozen tents and collecting steins. They'll feel the thrill of the exciting rides, including the amazing corkscrew roller coaster, and enjoy fantastic music, food, and drink to round out the ultimate Oktoberfest adventure.

Bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to your business and keep it around all year long. Pinball aficionados and amateurs alike will appreciate the game rules such as 5 Multi-balls, 14 Tent Modes, Beer Stein Power Ups, Food Stand scoring accelerator, 3 Mini-Wizard modes, Uber-Wizard mode, and LOTS of ducks.

The goal was to create a game of the highest quality but with a faster production time. Therefore, American Pinball distributors can take orders immediately for businesses who want to feature this crowd-drawing game in their establishment in time for this year's Oktoberfest celebrations.

Give customers an experience they won't soon forget with Oktoberfest: Pinball on Tap during Oktoberfest 2019. Time is running out, place your order with American-Pinball distributor https://www.american-pinball.com/distributors or email sales@american-pinball.com today.

About American PinballAmerican Pinball is dedicated to creating pinball machines that will truly excite the player and become renowned in the retro arcade land of the silver ball with games that have vivid themes, powerful characters, and that special X factor that is hard to define. American Pinball designs and manufactures game targeted to the world amusement market with headquarters and pinball factory located in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. For more information on American Pinball, please visit our website www.american-pinball.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959997/American_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959998/American_Pinball_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot dei record da 209 milioni

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot
dei record da 209 milioni

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar"

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar": "Turismo? Vi spiego la mia idea"

Mediagallery

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco L'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco che salvano un cucciolo di capriolo incastrato in un cancello nel varesino / courtesy Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy Aeroporto di Genova Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy PrimoCanale Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di persone sono scese in piazza, in più di 80 città di tutto il Brasile - inclusa Rio de Janeiro - per protestare contro i tagli al bilancio per l'istruzione e per esprimere la loro insoddisfazione per la politica del governo dell'ultradestra di Bolsonaro. Spiega questa insegnante: "Siamo in piazza per combattere e continueremo sempre a combatter per difendere ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33