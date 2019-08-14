Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Avidity Science Launches Geno Cl Series, Setting a New Standard For Deionised (DI) Water Purification Systems

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- The Geno™ CL is a fully scalable one-box solution providing consistent and compliant supply of CLRW up to 200 L/hr (0.88 GPM) flowrate. Unique to Avidity's Geno CL, its twin stream cassette technology provides the contingency required in the modern laboratory within a single platform ensuring a continuous supply of pure water at all times.

Designed to accommodate the changing needs of clinical laboratories, it is versatile, flexible and easy to operate with a 10-inch intuitive, icon based, touch screen.  It minimises spatial requirements, whilst reducing the risk of water outage; all in a single cabinet.

The Geno CL platform utilises a combination of proven water puriﬁcation technologies, comprising of Reverse Osmosis (RO), Membrane Degassing, and Electrodeionisation (EDI) Cassettes, combined with in-built storage and distribution to deliver CLRW direct to the clinical analysers. All technologies are easily accessible to the operator enabling simple and timely cartridge replacement.

"We believe the Geno™ CL will set a new standard in CLRW given it's unique features such as the twin stream technology," said Doug Lohse, Chief Executive Officer for Avidity Science.  "For 50 years Avidity has taken a customer-focused approach to innovation and the Geno™ CL is the latest example of how our solutions enable greater customer efficiencies while reducing operating costs."

About Avidity ScienceAvidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since its inception in 1969, it has built a leadership position in the laboratory research market through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions. Visit us at: www.AvidityScience.com

For more information on the NEW Geno™ CL, visit AvidityScience.com/GenoCL

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716246/Avidity_Science_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot dei record da 209 milioni

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot
dei record da 209 milioni

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar"

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar": "Turismo? Vi spiego la mia idea"

Mediagallery

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco L'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco che salvano un cucciolo di capriolo incastrato in un cancello nel varesino / courtesy Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy Aeroporto di Genova Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy PrimoCanale Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di persone sono scese in piazza, in più di 80 città di tutto il Brasile - inclusa Rio de Janeiro - per protestare contro i tagli al bilancio per l'istruzione e per esprimere la loro insoddisfazione per la politica del governo dell'ultradestra di Bolsonaro. Spiega questa insegnante: "Siamo in piazza per combattere e continueremo sempre a combatter per difendere ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33