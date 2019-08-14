Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Stars Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast Details

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact: Vaughan LewisSenior Vice President, Communications ir@starsgroup.com                press@starsgroup.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot dei record da 209 milioni

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot
dei record da 209 milioni

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar"

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar": "Turismo? Vi spiego la mia idea"

Mediagallery

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco L'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco che salvano un cucciolo di capriolo incastrato in un cancello nel varesino / courtesy Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy Aeroporto di Genova Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy PrimoCanale Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di persone sono scese in piazza, in più di 80 città di tutto il Brasile - inclusa Rio de Janeiro - per protestare contro i tagli al bilancio per l'istruzione e per esprimere la loro insoddisfazione per la politica del governo dell'ultradestra di Bolsonaro. Spiega questa insegnante: "Siamo in piazza per combattere e continueremo sempre a combatter per difendere ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33