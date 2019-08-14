Edicola

Bitfinex Enables Intermediate Verification Level

14.08.2019 - 10:15

0

- This move will enable unverified users without a bank account to verify their accounts to the intermediate level and obtain access to a host of benefits, including:

Intermediate verification level users will not have access to bank wire deposits and withdrawals, with this service remaining exclusive to fully-verified users.

About BitfinexFounded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

Press contactJoe Morganpress@bitfinex.com

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco L'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco che salvano un cucciolo di capriolo incastrato in un cancello nel varesino / courtesy Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy Aeroporto di Genova Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / courtesy PrimoCanale Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 città del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di persone sono scese in piazza, in più di 80 città di tutto il Brasile - inclusa Rio de Janeiro - per protestare contro i tagli al bilancio per l'istruzione e per esprimere la loro insoddisfazione per la politica del governo dell'ultradestra di Bolsonaro. Spiega questa insegnante: "Siamo in piazza per combattere e continueremo sempre a combatter per difendere ...

 

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

