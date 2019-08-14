Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

CleverTap Helps GiftAMeal Increase the Number of Meal Donations by 2x

14.08.2019 - 13:45

0

- MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full-stack customer retention platform, today announced its partnership with GiftAMeal as a part of its ongoing philanthropy initiative - CleverTap4Good. With this partnership, CleverTap further reinforced its commitment to support non-profit and social organizations around the world by making marketing technology more accessible.

GiftAMeal, a mobile app, allows restaurant patrons to make a donation to the local food pantry by simply taking a photo of their meal. Donations are supported by restaurants that pay a monthly fee to be listed on the app and attract new customers. GiftAMeal has already helped its partners provide over 260,000 meals to those in need.

With CleverTap, GiftAMeal is able to get a real-time view of the user journey, allowing them to automatically segment users in real-time and orchestrate personalized, omnichannel campaigns. By using CleverTap, GiftAMeal has not only been able to generate detailed user insights, but also achieved 15% higher engagement, and a 2x increase in the number of meals donated.

Andrew Glantz, CEO of GiftAMeal, says, "CleverTap's powerful mobile marketing suite has helped us learn how users interact with our app via real-time analytics, and we use these insights to improve our user experience. We use scheduled and triggered campaigns to send personalized messages to our users, streamline our efforts, and get higher conversions."

Sunil Thomas, Co-founder, and CEO at CleverTap, says, "It's wonderful to give back to the community. We are grateful to partner with GiftAMeal that seeks to inspire simple acts of kindness by making it easy for people to fight hunger in their communities while empowering users to feed someone in need. To enable them in their mission through the CleverTap platform really feels good."

CleverTap is looking to help change lives by adding more non-profits and social organizations to the CleverTap4Good program. To learn more, visit CleverTap4Good.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Sony, Hotstar, Carousell, Domino's Pizza, Gojek, Fandango, and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia lndia, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai,. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact:Ketan PanditPR for CleverTapketan@clevertap.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot dei record da 209 milioni

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot
dei record da 209 milioni

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar"

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar": "Turismo? Vi spiego la mia idea"

Mediagallery

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - Alle 11:36 il minuto di silenzio con le campane e le sirene della città che suonano a lutto in commemorazione delle 43 vittime del crollo del Ponte Morandi, è questo il momento più commovente della lunga cerimonia che si è tenuta a Genova nel primo anniversario del disastro. "Abbiamo inciso nei cuori quei giorni di apocalisse che ci ha lasciato senza respiro, ci ha ...

 
Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova Nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 agosto la vasca dei lamantini dell’Acquario di Genova ha dato il benvenuto a un nuovo ospite: una cucciola nata da mamma Rynke. Pesa 23,7 kg ed è lunga 114 cm; fin da subito ha iniziato a nuotare attivamente nella vasca dimostrando un temperamento piuttosto vivace. Le ...

 
Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - "La messa è una cerimonia importante, è fondamentale che venga raccolta la domanda dei familiari delle vittime affinchè si faccia verità e giustiza al più presto e che questa vicenda del Ponte Morandi non si iscriva in una lunga serie di non verità della storia della Repubblica. Bisogna anche guardare a chi è ancora sfollato e chiede attenzione per permettere ti ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33