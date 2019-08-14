Edicola

Rolls Royce's Ghost Zenith Collection, the Pinnacle of a Timeless Masterpiece

14.08.2019 - 14:15

As Ghost approaches the end of its remarkable ten year tenure, the marque offers to collectors an extremely limited Zenith Collector's Edition of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Collection of just 50 Zeniths will celebrate the timeless elegance of a nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car.

When production of Ghost began in 2009, patrons across the world were drawn to its elegant lines and dynamic offering and it quickly became, and remains to this day, the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever to be built, attracting a new group of young entrepreneurs to the marque. Indeed, the reduction in average age of a Rolls-Royce customer to around 43 is in part testament to Ghost's global success.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, "The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history."

These extraordinary motor cars, which represent the final opportunity to acquire this landmark, transformative luxury product, are currently being hand-crafted at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, an establishment recognised as the world's premiere Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence. The order books for this seminal Collection will close imminently.

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Superenalotto, vinto il jackpot dei record da 209 milioni

Beppe Angiolini "Sugar"

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - Alle 11:36 il minuto di silenzio con le campane e le sirene della città che suonano a lutto in commemorazione delle 43 vittime del crollo del Ponte Morandi, è questo il momento più commovente della lunga cerimonia che si è tenuta a Genova nel primo anniversario del disastro. "Abbiamo inciso nei cuori quei giorni di apocalisse che ci ha lasciato senza respiro, ci ha ...

 
Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova Nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 agosto la vasca dei lamantini dell’Acquario di Genova ha dato il benvenuto a un nuovo ospite: una cucciola nata da mamma Rynke. Pesa 23,7 kg ed è lunga 114 cm; fin da subito ha iniziato a nuotare attivamente nella vasca dimostrando un temperamento piuttosto vivace. Le ...

 
Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - "La messa è una cerimonia importante, è fondamentale che venga raccolta la domanda dei familiari delle vittime affinchè si faccia verità e giustiza al più presto e che questa vicenda del Ponte Morandi non si iscriva in una lunga serie di non verità della storia della Repubblica. Bisogna anche guardare a chi è ancora sfollato e chiede attenzione per permettere ti ...

 

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

"Abbonamento al buio": verso la stagione di prosa il 4 agosto al Teatro Verdi

Monte San Savino

Domenica 4 agosto a Monte San Savino, grazie alla collaborazione tra l’Amministrazione Comunale, Officine della Cultura e Fondazione Toscana Spettacolo onlus, l’intero ...

30.07.2019

