Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

AIT Worldwide Logistics opens newest location in Mexico City

16.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- ITASCA, Illinois, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics' ongoing global expansion continued today with the opening of a new location at Mexico City International Airport.

"We're eager to expand our reach and strengthen our service offerings with this newest location," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Mexico City is major hub and a key city for our growing international network. This office will play a significant role in broadening our scope of solutions between Mexico and the United States, as well as Asia and Europe."

According to Moore, AIT-Mexico City will provide a complete array of logistics products, including transborder expertise, warehousing, customs brokerage and IMMEX services, with a focus on air freight, particularly in the automotive, food logistics, technology and life sciences sectors.

Placing AIT's fifth location in Mexico in the continent's most populous city, and at the country's biggest airport, was a strategic decision, according to AIT's Managing Director Mexico, Daniel Estrada.

"We've been looking forward to adding Mexico City to our network," he said. "It's a mecca for major business, with tremendous client diversity, access to our current customers and government agencies, and a location central to growers in the southern part of the country."

According to Estrada, increased access to farmers is a key differentiator for the food logistics market, as is the cold chain infrastructure already in place at Mexico City International Airport.

"We selected an on-site location at the airport because it gives us direct access to the cargo terminal, speeding up turnaround times and communication," he added.

The AIT-Mexico City opening comes on the heels of AIT-Mexico's recent election to the World Freight Alliance (WFA) board of directors. Founded in 2003, the WFA network of freight forwarding logistics companies from around the world offers global, cost effective freight solutions. Estrada will join AIT Executive Vice President, Greg Weigel, to present an overview of AIT-Mexico's scope and capabilities at the next WFA board meeting Oct. 21-24 in Budapest.

Located at Mexico City International Airport, AIT-Mexico City is AIT's fifth station in the country, along with locations in Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Monterrey and Tijuana:

AIT Worldwide LogisticsFrancisco Sarabia #34BColonia Peñón de los Baños 15520 Ciudad de México, DFMexico

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248) www.aitworldwide.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960822/Mexico_City.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alluvione, l'altra faccia: maxi raccolta di funghi porcini

Alluvione, l'altra faccia: maxi raccolta di funghi porcini

Fiaccolata dell'Assunta stasera dalla Pieve in Piazza Grande

Fiaccolata dell'Assunta stasera dalla Pieve in Piazza Grande

Fiamme nella notte, distrutte 50 rotoballe

Fiamme nella notte, distrutte 50 rotoballe

Mediagallery

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Roma, 16 ago. (askanews) - "Con una giraffa, potremmo sfamare il villaggio di Loisaba, per più di una settimana". Benson Lere è un pastore samburu (etnia diffusa in Kenya) che vive sull'altopiano di Laikipia, nel Kenya centrale. La giraffa reticolata, per anni, ha rappresentato una fonte di sussistenza fondamentale. Ma nel corso degli anni, questa sottospecie che vive nella regione africana è ...

 
Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Berlino, 16 ago. (askanews) - La storia che sta commuovendo la Germania: ecco la coppia di pinguini maschi dello zoo di Berlino che covano un uovo adottivo. Skipper e Ping, 10 anni di età, sono arrivati a Berlino in aprile e hanno subito cercato qualcosa da covare. Ci hanno provato con una roccia. Spiega Norbert Zahmel, capo del dipartimento pinguini: "Sì, è una vera attrazione che abbiamo qui ...

 
Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Roma, 16 ago. (askanews) - L'artista dissidente cinese Ai Weiwei è preoccupato per ciò che sta avvenendo ad Hong Kong, e teme il ripetersi della repressione di piazza Tienanmen nel 1989, a Pechino. In una intervista alla France Presse Television, l'artista 61enne ha spiegato che la Cina è una "società che sacrifica qualsiasi cosa per mantenere il controllo". "Il governo cinese, alla fine, se non ...

 
Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

(Agenzia Vista) Brescia, 16 agosto 2019 Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia L'ultimo saluto alla celebre conduttrice delle Iene Nadia Toffa in una piazza del Duomo gremita nel centro di Brescia / fonte Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33