French Food Service Distributor Pro a Pro Deploys Zilliant Sales IQ

16.08.2019 - 12:15

0

- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pricing and sales growth solutions, today announced that international food service distributor Pro a Pro is now utilizing the Zilliant Sales IQ platform.

Pro a Pro distributes a wide range of food supplies to schools, hospitals, restaurants, cafes and caterers. Since 2001, Pro a Pro built its brand as a specialized distributor for the catering industry and HORECA customers (Hotel Restaurant Catering). In 2016, Pro a Pro was acquired by the METRO Group and now is the third business within the German wholesale to implement and utilize Zilliant software. This announcement further strengthens the partnership between Zilliant and METRO.

"With the Zilliant Sales IQ platform, we see a great opportunity to provide our sellers with actionable guidance," said Pro a Pro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guillaume Deruyter. "This is our first step toward data-driven decision-making in our sales organization that helps our sales teams further strengthen their customer relationships and be even more proactive in their sales approach. We plan to include Zilliant pricing solutions at a later stage to achieve even greater value out of every transaction."

Furthermore, Pro a Pro distributes dry and fresh food to its various customers and is in the midst of adding frozen food to its portfolio. "The company's sellers have built great relationships, which they want to enrich with intelligent sales data," Deruyter said. "Our investment in Zilliant's platform aligns closely with this strategy, as Sales IQ's cross-sell opportunity identification capabilities will help us focus on expansion into relevant existing accounts with frozen foods. We are confident that Sales IQ will help sellers add more lines to orders by complementing their person-to-person strengths with AI-driven sales guidance."

Approximately 80 percent of Pro a Pro's revenue comes from serving large public entities such as hospitals and universities, with the other 20 percent coming from the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HoReCa) business. The Sales IQ deployment started within HoReCa, and will be rolled out across the rest of the business in September.

"Zilliant is excited to work closely with Pro a Pro on their first data-driven sales guidance initiative," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president and CEO. "We're confident this effort will be a proof point that AI and data-driven insights can generate incremental revenue in Pro a Pro's environment, leading to an expanded partnership in the near future."

For more information please contact press@zilliant.com.

About Zilliant:

Zilliant offers flexible end-to-end pricing and sales growth solutions, from price list management to advanced, AI-driven pricing and sales guidance to maximize the immediate value of every transaction, and the lifetime value of every customer.

Powered by the most advanced technologies, Zilliant's SaaS solutions enable B2B companies to transform data into actionable intelligence, empowering them to achieve revenue and profitability goals.

With more than 15,000 users in 90 countries receiving pricing and sales insights across 40 vertical B2B industries, Zilliant's platform is the most advanced and broadly deployed use of AI, machine learning and predictive analytics in B2B enterprise markets. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322835/Zilliant.jpg

