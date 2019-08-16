Edicola

Spinnaker Support Releases Enhanced Security Solution for Customers that Run Oracle and SAP

16.08.2019 - 12:15

0

- DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support services, today announced the release of its updated security and vulnerability management solution, now featuring seven-point protection for data, applications, and surrounding technologies. The updated security solution, which applies from initial onboarding and throughout the support lifecycle, now includes a virtual patching tool, powered by McAfee, that offers additional protection for customers' databases.

Integral to all its support services, Spinnaker Support's Seven-Point Security Solution continuously protects the entire technology stack through established processes, modern security products, and a global staff of security and application experts. The solution is a framework of continuous discovery, hardening, and on-demand protection. The seven points are:

"With the rise in data breaches and the continuing evolution of data protection and privacy regulations, most organizations are challenged to keep current in how they secure their business-sensitive data," stated Iain Saunderson, Chief Technology Officer at Spinnaker Support. "Securing the applications and surrounding technologies of customers we support is paramount, and we believe our multilayered, responsive Seven-Point Security is unequaled in our served market."

Spinnaker Support has been providing an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) solution. Rounding out this security framework is virtual patching software, powered by McAfee. Virtual patching is the quick development and implementation of a control that reduces exploitation of newly discovered vulnerabilities.

This new software offering shields an extensive list of databases from the risk presented by unpatched vulnerabilities. When Spinnaker Support customers install sensors and a security server in their active environment, the product detects and prevents attempted database attacks and intrusions in real-time. The virtual patch product is far faster and less intrusive than traditional software patching, is updated continuously, and does not require system downtime for installation or testing until the software patch is widely available.

"Patches from Oracle and SAP are a valid but limited solution for critical vulnerabilities and exposures," continued Mr. Saunderson. "Our Seven-Point Security Solution resolves more security issues than vendor patches because it deploys multiple processes and products, including now the ability for virtual patching. Prior to the addition of the new virtual patching tool, 98% of our customers who cited security as an issue reported that their security level was improved or unchanged after switching to Spinnaker Support. We are excited to deliver them an even more powerful solution and will strive for continuous improvements going forward."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of support, managed services, and consulting. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, and more. For more information, visit our website.

Media Contact: Michelle Wilkinson720-457-5442 mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg

