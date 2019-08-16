Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Top Aces Hits Record-breaking 80,000 Hours of Air Combat Training

16.08.2019 - 12:15

0

- MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Top Aces Inc. announced today that it has broken its own record of 75,000 hours of operational air combat training, reaching an industry leading 80,000 flight hours with the most enviable safety record in the industry. No other adversary air provider in the world has delivered this number of flight hours carrying out live air training missions.

The milestone came on July 30th, 2019, during 2-ship Red Air Support for German Air Force (GAF) Eurofighters from the Tactical Luftwaffen Wing 71 "Richthofen" in Wittmund, Germany. The pilots, Elmar "Elmo" Besold and Raimund "Lendi" Lendermann, are among Top Aces' most experienced.

A proud provider of advanced and innovative adversary air services to the world's leading air forces in Canada, Australia, Germany, and soon the United States, Top Aces has earned a reputation for its commitment to professionalism, safety, and efficiency. 

"Our dedication to serving our customers as well as our motivation to always do better have allowed us to reach a record-breaking and unblemished 80,000 flight hours," said Paul Bouchard, President and CEO of Top Aces. "We are very pleased with this milestone and are committed to continue to deliver the next generation of highly-representative adversary air to all our customers worldwide."

With a current fleet mix of Dornier Alpha Jets, Douglas A-4 Skyhawks, Learjet 35As, Westwinds and a future fleet of F-16s, Top Aces has a flexible offering ready to meet growing client needs. The company has plans for expansion as early as this year. At the prominent Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in the United Kingdom last month, Top Aces had the opportunity to meet with senior leadership from the world's leading air forces to explore growth opportunities.

"We are extremely proud to announce this exciting accomplishment for our company," said Top Aces Chief Commercial Officer, Russ Quinn. "Our vision remains to be the most trusted provider of advanced air combat training solutions by delivering industry-leading standards of safety, airworthiness and operational excellence."

For further information please visit www.topaces.com

Rachel Andrews, Director of Marketing and Communications, rachel.andrews@topaces.com, 1 514-694-5565 ext. 2201

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alluvione, l'altra faccia: maxi raccolta di funghi porcini

Alluvione, l'altra faccia: maxi raccolta di funghi porcini

Fiaccolata dell'Assunta stasera dalla Pieve in Piazza Grande

Fiaccolata dell'Assunta stasera dalla Pieve in Piazza Grande

Fiamme nella notte, distrutte 50 rotoballe

Fiamme nella notte, distrutte 50 rotoballe

Mediagallery

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Roma, 16 ago. (askanews) - "Con una giraffa, potremmo sfamare il villaggio di Loisaba, per più di una settimana". Benson Lere è un pastore samburu (etnia diffusa in Kenya) che vive sull'altopiano di Laikipia, nel Kenya centrale. La giraffa reticolata, per anni, ha rappresentato una fonte di sussistenza fondamentale. Ma nel corso degli anni, questa sottospecie che vive nella regione africana è ...

 
Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Berlino, 16 ago. (askanews) - La storia che sta commuovendo la Germania: ecco la coppia di pinguini maschi dello zoo di Berlino che covano un uovo adottivo. Skipper e Ping, 10 anni di età, sono arrivati a Berlino in aprile e hanno subito cercato qualcosa da covare. Ci hanno provato con una roccia. Spiega Norbert Zahmel, capo del dipartimento pinguini: "Sì, è una vera attrazione che abbiamo qui ...

 
Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Roma, 16 ago. (askanews) - L'artista dissidente cinese Ai Weiwei è preoccupato per ciò che sta avvenendo ad Hong Kong, e teme il ripetersi della repressione di piazza Tienanmen nel 1989, a Pechino. In una intervista alla France Presse Television, l'artista 61enne ha spiegato che la Cina è una "società che sacrifica qualsiasi cosa per mantenere il controllo". "Il governo cinese, alla fine, se non ...

 
Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

(Agenzia Vista) Brescia, 16 agosto 2019 Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia L'ultimo saluto alla celebre conduttrice delle Iene Nadia Toffa in una piazza del Duomo gremita nel centro di Brescia / fonte Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33