Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Nuvaira Announces Peer-Reviewed Publications of Targeted Lung Denervation Mechanisms of Action and Clinical Outcomes

19.08.2019 - 15:45

0

- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive lung diseases, announced today multiple peer-reviewed publications that provide further evidence of the safety, clinical effectiveness, and mechanisms of action of Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy in COPD.

The company's dNerva® Lung Denervation System is a novel bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the lung to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity, which addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma. Nuvaira's proprietary TLD technology has demonstrated safety and feasibility in three completed clinical studies and the company is now enrolling patients in its FDA pivotal trial, AIRFLOW-3.

In a single-center substudy of Nuvaira's IPS-II trial, Valipour and colleagues present physiologic evidence that the lungs of TLD treated patients were successfully denervated, through monitoring of an established neural link between breathing and heart rate. Slebos and colleagues reported one-year data from AIRFLOW-1, a dose and safety study which confirmed 12-month safety and feasibility of TLD in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.  Both manuscripts are accepted for publication in the journal Respiration. 

AIRFLOW-2 is a double-blinded, sham controlled, multicenter randomized clinical trial (RCT) to assess respiratory adverse events in 82 moderate-to-severe COPD patients with high symptom burden despite optimal medical management.  Shah, Slebos and colleagues found the risk of severe COPD exacerbation requiring hospitalization was significantly lower in the TLD treatment group compared to the sham treatment group through 12.5 months of randomization (p=0.0390).  No hemoptysis or pneumothorax was found, consistent with longer-term follow-up of earlier trials.   AIRFLOW-2 is accepted for publication in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM).

These publications contribute to a growing body of literature supporting the therapeutic potential of Targeted Lung Denervation to meet a significant unmet medical need in patients with symptomatic COPD. 

About NuvairaNuvaira is a privately held company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. The company's proprietary dNerva® Lung Denervation System addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma, in a procedure called Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD).  The dNerva® lung denervation system is CE Mark approved.  The dNerva® lung denervation system is under clinical investigation and is not commercially available in the USA . Nuvaira and dNerva are registered trademarks of Nuvaira, Inc.  

Please visit our newly updated website and publication bibliographies at www.Nuvaira.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819841/Nuvaira_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Cade nella casa delle vacanze e muore

Cade nella casa delle vacanze e muore

Incendio nel negozio, evacuati appartamenti

Incendio nel negozio islamico, evacuati appartamenti

Mediagallery

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Sibilia (M5s) lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Carelli (M5s) importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Buffagni tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualita' e onesta' Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Lampedusa, 19 ago. (askanews) - Portare i profughi della Open Arms alle Baleari? Possibile, ma surreale per il presidente di Open Arms Riccardo Gatti. "Dopo 18 giorni di assoluto silenzio i due governi (Spagna e Italia) sembrano muoversi, danno le loro soluzioni, perfetto, si prendano le loro responsabilità. Siamo totalmente disposti a trasferire le persone a bordo delle loro imbarcazioni, però ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33