Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Adagio Medical Announces US FDA Investigational Device Exemption Approval With Conditions To Conduct A Clinical Study For Treatment Of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using The Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation System

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- "The Adagio procedure aims to improve current outcomes, reduce the procedure time and improve the profitability of the provider. Our recent press release dated July 31, 2019, regarding the use of anatomical markers only in the treatment of AF, including PsAF announced an important step in that direction," said Olav Bergheim, Chief Executive Officer of Adagio. "The Adagio iCLAS procedure is a transformational approach to AF ablation."  

"Adagio has been working diligently toward, and is extremely pleased with, this important corporate milestone," said Nabil Jubran, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality. "We have started the approval process of our clinical sites and may have patients enrolled and treated by the fall. We are pleased with the strong interest expressed by the clinical community in participating in this clinical study."

The study will utilize the Adagio cryoablation console with the One Shot™ and the One Shot+™ cryoablation catheters. Each has been uniquely designed to effectively create continuous, transmural linear and focal lesions in the left and right atria. Patients will receive an ablation with one of the two catheters and will be followed for 12 months for evidence of a recurrence of the arrhythmia. In a similar clinical study conducted in Europe, single treatment of patients with persistent AF has approached 90% efficacy one year after treatment using standard endpoint measurements for AF ablation.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter and ventricular tachycardia.  Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.  For additional information please send an email to info@adagiomedical.com.

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Mediagallery

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Bongiorno Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilita' Il gruppo al Senato della Lega si è riunito a poche ore dalla seduta con le comunicazioni di Giuseppe Conte e la possibile discussione della mozione di sfiducia. Il Ministro della Pubblica Amministrazione Giulia Bongiorno prima di entrare si è espressa così. "Siamo compatti, anzi stra-compatti. ...

 
Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Luca Pigozzi, medico di Medici Senza Frontiere a bordo della Ocean Viking, spiega come viene suddiviso lo spazio per i migranti a bordo della Ocean Viking, come vengono accolti i naufraghi e come si effettua il triage. Dal 9 al 12 agosto la barca, gestita in collaborazione da Msf e Sos Mediterranée, ha soccorso 356 persone, di cui 103 sono bambini o minori sotto i 18 ...

 
Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Palermo, 20 ago. (askanews) - Momenti drammatici stamani nel mare di Lampedusa: alcuni migranti che erano a bordo della Open Arms si sono buttati in acqua per tentare di raggiungere la costa a nuoto. Il gruppo di almeno una decina di persone è stato recuperato da una motovedetta della Guardia Costiera e condotto sul molo Favaloro dell isola delle Pelagie.

 
Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Un "dramma ambientale" quello che sta vivendo l'Isola di Gran Canaria, arcipelago spagnolo davanti alle coste dell'Africa nord-occidentale, dopo l'immenso rogo scoppiato il 19 agosto, il più grande avvenuto quest'anno in Spagna. Centinaia di pompieri hanno lavorato tutta la notte per domare le fiamme. Il presidente delle Isole Canarie, Angel Victor Torres, l'ha definita ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33