Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

HEISHA launches new pilot free VTOL fixed wing

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA has recently launched the new unattended system. D.NEST F300, combined the auto-charging stationC300 with VTOL fixed wing is available for sale. It's expected to revolutionize the way how drones are used in daily life and it can be used for farm/pasture/privacy land inspection anytime, anywhere. Heisha also released D.NEST D300 and D.NEST S300 (USD 1999) for small areas, which based on other open source drones.

D.NEST, live aerial video feed anytime, anywhere.

D.NEST is an untended and complete system for property surveillance, fully auto-unattended inspection solutions for home/roof/building/private land, etc.

When users are on a trip and want to check their property, users can use their phone and launch the D.NEST F300 or D.NEST S300, with a live video feed of the property. Users can start their daily farm work, by sending out the drone for an aerial survey and checking which areas need to be taken care of, saving plenty of time.

D.NEST is an agnostic drone, which is compatible with all major drone hardware platforms such as DJI, Ardupilot, Yuneec, and PX4. The charging pad's locking mechanism keeps the UAV safe and stable while being charged. D.NEST offers standard API that is also hardware-agnostic, scalable and seamless to integrate. 

It composes a charging pad, a drone, telemetry system, cloud-based services and command center and enables deployment in a few touches, allowing users to manage everything, on their cell phone for a seamless experience.

D.NEST F300's autonomy and automation are, by HEISHA's design, at the center of drone deployments to truly capture the 'faster, better, cheaper' promise of drones for property surveillance.

Total Upgrade of the core components

Compared to the previous version, D.NEST F300 has been upgraded with advanced control logic for much more safe charging and drone flight checking. As well as the new telemetry module with LTE/5G technology for seamless data collection and transmission.

About HEISHA

HEISHA is a technology-driven company, focuses on creating products with true value to daily life through advancing science and technology.

More info: www.heishatech.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/I2l25YRTAbY

Contact: Susan Sun +86-138-2377-1086

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954650/D_NEST_S300.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Mediagallery

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Bongiorno Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilita' Il gruppo al Senato della Lega si è riunito a poche ore dalla seduta con le comunicazioni di Giuseppe Conte e la possibile discussione della mozione di sfiducia. Il Ministro della Pubblica Amministrazione Giulia Bongiorno prima di entrare si è espressa così. "Siamo compatti, anzi stra-compatti. ...

 
Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Luca Pigozzi, medico di Medici Senza Frontiere a bordo della Ocean Viking, spiega come viene suddiviso lo spazio per i migranti a bordo della Ocean Viking, come vengono accolti i naufraghi e come si effettua il triage. Dal 9 al 12 agosto la barca, gestita in collaborazione da Msf e Sos Mediterranée, ha soccorso 356 persone, di cui 103 sono bambini o minori sotto i 18 ...

 
Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Palermo, 20 ago. (askanews) - Momenti drammatici stamani nel mare di Lampedusa: alcuni migranti che erano a bordo della Open Arms si sono buttati in acqua per tentare di raggiungere la costa a nuoto. Il gruppo di almeno una decina di persone è stato recuperato da una motovedetta della Guardia Costiera e condotto sul molo Favaloro dell isola delle Pelagie.

 
Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Un "dramma ambientale" quello che sta vivendo l'Isola di Gran Canaria, arcipelago spagnolo davanti alle coste dell'Africa nord-occidentale, dopo l'immenso rogo scoppiato il 19 agosto, il più grande avvenuto quest'anno in Spagna. Centinaia di pompieri hanno lavorato tutta la notte per domare le fiamme. Il presidente delle Isole Canarie, Angel Victor Torres, l'ha definita ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33