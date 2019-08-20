Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Marken Launches Clinical Home Healthcare Services

20.08.2019 - 12:16

0

- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today that its nursing services for home-based clinical trials are now operational in most key markets around the world, which can be integrated into its already well-established logistics network. The home healthcare offering extends its existing direct to patient logistics services. The expanded services will now include: clinical drug storage, direct-to-patient delivery, biologic sample collection, central pharmacy and home care / nursing services.

The new service has been developed in conjunction with all applicable regulations and guidelines which apply when running clinical trials in multiple countries.  These regulations include: HIPAA and other internationally-equivalent data privacy laws, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and validation of computer systems.  New operating software and a new set of Standard Operating Procedures have been developed with strict training requirements. The new operating software will reduce the paper-based study visit documentation, enable real-time, secure document transmission and improve project oversight.

The new home healthcare services can be integrated with Marken's other services such as: storage of clinical drug product in its depot network, utilization of its central pharmacy services and coordination with its global courier services. These integrated services can be combined to create customizable, study specific solutions for increased quality and cost efficiency.

Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken said, "We are excited to launch our new home healthcare service on a global scale. Decentralized clinical trials are becoming more common and we are working to ensure that we meet the needs of our clients as they transform their own industry. We see our home-based nursing network as an important new service which can improve patient recruitment, patient retention, and a more integrated solution."

About Marken Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 51 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,000 staff members manage 80,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732970/MARKEN_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Mediagallery

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Luca Pigozzi, medico di Medici Senza Frontiere a bordo della Ocean Viking, spiega come viene suddiviso lo spazio per i migranti a bordo della Ocean Viking, come vengono accolti i naufraghi e come si effettua il triage. Dal 9 al 12 agosto la barca, gestita in collaborazione da Msf e Sos Mediterranée, ha soccorso 356 persone, di cui 103 sono bambini o minori sotto i 18 ...

 
Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

Palermo, 20 ago. (askanews) - Momenti drammatici stamani nel mare di Lampedusa: alcuni migranti che erano a bordo della Open Arms si sono buttati in acqua per tentare di raggiungere la costa a nuoto. Il gruppo di almeno una decina di persone è stato recuperato da una motovedetta della Guardia Costiera e condotto sul molo Favaloro dell isola delle Pelagie.

 
Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Un "dramma ambientale" quello che sta vivendo l'Isola di Gran Canaria, arcipelago spagnolo davanti alle coste dell'Africa nord-occidentale, dopo l'immenso rogo scoppiato il 19 agosto, il più grande avvenuto quest'anno in Spagna. Centinaia di pompieri hanno lavorato tutta la notte per domare le fiamme. Il presidente delle Isole Canarie, Angel Victor Torres, l'ha definita ...

 
Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video

Milano, 20 ago. (askanews) - Apple è pronta a sfidare Netflix e tutti gli altri competitor nel mondo dello streaming video. Lo riporta il Financial Times, secondo il quale il produttore di iPhone sarebbe pronto ad investire in questo business 6 miliardi di dollari invece che un solo miliardo come era previsto. Il lancio della nuova piattaforma con contenuti video originali è previsto entro due ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33