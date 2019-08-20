Edicola

Hisense Launched First Social TV With Exclusive Hi Table Interactive System in Chinese Market

20.08.2019

0

- Hisense Social TV with Hi Table system will become the platform of home entertainment and interaction. The features of six-party video chat and cinema sharing will support users to allow real-time chat with family and friends when they are watching TV shows and sports matches together.

Through 3D Avatar karaoke, users could sing karaoke in virtual scenarios such as Tokyo, Paris and any other places they like, and the 5G technology makes it possible to invite friends to sing online together. With AI fitness function, the social TV allows users to exercise in their living room under the guidance of AI body posture. The AI visual recognition function of Hisense social TV is even more powerful. If users want to take a photo, they can just tell the TV. The TV can also help users analyze appearances and compare with a pop star. With the assistance of the functions, customized service such as dressing-up, calories monitor will come true.

According to Hisense, the price of the 55-inch flagship social TV S7E is ¥6499, and the standard S7 is ¥4999.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962901/Hisense_Social_TV.jpg

Berlusconi: un Governo sbilanciato a sinistra e' pericoloso

Berlusconi: un Governo sbilanciato a sinistra e' pericoloso

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Berlusconi un Governo sbilanciato a sinistra e' pericoloso Le consultazioni al Quirinale. «No a esecutivi improvvisati. Pericoloso un governo sbilanciato a sinistra. Non riferisco come Merkel e Juncker hanno definito il precedente governo. È stata indebolita l'economia italiana al punto che rasenta la crisi con un debito pubblico che ha superato il livello di ...

 
Lanciata da Baikonur navicella Soyuz con telescopio italiano

Lanciata da Baikonur navicella Soyuz con telescopio italiano

Baikonur, 22 ago. (askanews) - E' stata lanciata oggi da Baikonur, in Kazakistan, la navicella spaziale Soyuz destinata a portare sulla Stazione spaziale internazionale diversi esperimenti, tra i quali il telescopio Mini-EUSO sviluppato in Italia. Al posto del comandante della navicella, il controverso robot umanoide Fedor.

 
Governo, Meloni: secondo Costituzione voto è inevitabile

Governo, Meloni: secondo Costituzione voto è inevitabile

Roma, 22 ago. (askanews) - Le elezioni "sono inevitabili" secondo quanto prescrive la Costituzione. "Anche perché la maggioranza degli italiani non ha espresso con tutti i voti da marzo 2018 in poi quella maggioranza M5S-Pd che sembra profilarsi per un nuovo governo". Lo ha detto Giorgia Meloni, presidente di FdI, al termine del colloquio con il capo dello Stato Sergio Mattarella.

 

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

