Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

IMKAN Awards China's CNTC as Main Contractor for Pixel Project in Makers District on Reem Island

20.08.2019 - 13:45

0

- ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Chinese construction company China Nantong Sanjian Construction Group (CNTC), has been awarded as the main contractor for IMKAN's Pixel project in Abu Dhabi. IMKAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a research-based real estate developer with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents.

CNTC has been in operation for more than 60 years and is one of China's largest construction companies with a presence in over 35 countries.

IMKAN's CEO, Walid El-Hindi said: "Our companies' union mirrors the close relationship between the UAE and China. Abu Dhabi is a hub for global trade and the UAE is set to play a pivotal role in the China Belt and Road Initiative."

CNTC's Vice President, Xinrong Xu said: "We welcome this collaboration. China and the UAE enjoy a symbiotic relationship that encompasses culture, investment and trade and is underpinned by a deep understanding of the important role we both play in the region's economic development and prosperity."

CNTC, who have received the Luban Award, more than 15 times, have aided in projects such as Shanghai Center Building; terminals at both Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing International airports, the Russian Federal Building, the Bangalore President tower and the Togolese Parliament Building.

The hybrid of international companies involved in Pixel's construction and design reflects the progressive nature of the UAE's capital. IMKAN have partnered with world-renowned Dutch architectural firm, MVRDV who share the developer's research-based ethos and like IMKAN, are known for embedding the principles of place-making into their practice. MVRDV have been involved in many globally renowned projects including the remarkable Tianjin Binhai Library in Chin, Seoullo 7017 Skygarden in Seoul. The award-winning designers are also behind Bulgari's flagship store in Kuala Lumpur and Future Towers project in Pune, India. 

Work on Pixel's seven towers is scheduled for completion in Q4 2021. The vibrant neighborhood offers a mixed-use, amenity-rich, walkable community structured around a plaza and will be made up of 525 residential units. Its unique towers will comprise of interactive public areas such as co-working spaces. Along with 26 exciting amenities; Pixel offers homegrown F&B, retail and creative hubs. For more information please visit IMKAN'S Pixel website or reach out to the IMKAN team on hello@imkan.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962933/Cam_Central_Plaza_Pixel.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962934/Cam_Aerial.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Mediagallery

Conte annuncia le dimissioni: "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo"

Conte annuncia le dimissioni: "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte annuncia le dimissioni: "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo" "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte: "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni"

Conte: "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte: "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni" "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte riprende i Senatori che lasciano l'Aula, Casellati: "Basta tifoserie"

Conte riprende i Senatori che lasciano l'Aula, Casellati: "Basta tifoserie"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte riprende i Senatori che lasciano l'Aula, Casellati: "Basta tifoserie" Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo riprende i senatori che lasciano l'Aula. La presidente Casellati: "Basta tifoserie". /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte: "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega"

Conte: "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte: "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega" "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33