Appen Training Data Solution Unveils Feature Enhancements to Accelerate Customers' AI Initiatives

20.08.2019 - 15:16

- SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appen Limited, the leading provider of datasets used by companies and governments to train AI systems quickly and at scale, today introduced feature updates for its AI training data solution designed to accelerate customers' artificial intelligence initiatives.

The Appen platform – already the most comprehensive solution for collecting and labeling images, text, speech, audio, and video – combines Figure Eight's machine learning (ML)-enabled annotation tools1 and self-serve client workspaces with Appen Connect to oversee Appen's global multilingual crowd of more than 1 million skilled contractors, and a wide range of managed services to ensure delivery of high-quality training data at scale, with the speed and security required by customers.

The feature enhancements today announced include:

Available for multiple use cases, these feature updates—together with the platform's ML-Assisted Video Object Tracking using Dots, Lines, and Polygons capability—further cement Appen's unique ability to deliver on the increasing volume, quality, and speed requirements for training data to support the world's most innovative AI systems.

"AI can't function and improve without a constant stream of large volumes of high-quality training data, a market that will be worth up to $19 billion – 10% of the overall AI market – by 2025," said Appen CTO Wilson Pang. "To ensure our customers can continue to develop accurate, powerful AI products and services, we are constantly enhancing our solution with new features to help them meet their data needs today and into the future."

The new updates focused on text and speech data, enable customers to develop, enhance, and obtain quality training data for their specific AI project or business needs. The updates include:

About AppenAppen collects and labels images, text, speech, audio, and video used to build and continuously improve the world's most innovative artificial intelligence systems. With expertise in more than 180 languages, a global crowd of over 1 million skilled contractors, and the industry's most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform, Appen solutions provide the quality, security, and speed required by leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and governments worldwide. Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices around the world.

1 - Appen acquired Figure Eight in April 2019

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959711/Appen_Logo.jpg

 

Più letti oggi

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Famiglia aretina si trova a pranzo con Salvini

Salvano cani sfruttati per il business dei cuccioli

Conte annuncia le dimissioni: "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte annuncia le dimissioni: "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo" "Interrompo qui la mia esperienza di Governo". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte: "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte: "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni" "Mi recherò da Mattarella e rassegnerò le mie dimissioni". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte riprende i Senatori che lasciano l'Aula, Casellati: "Basta tifoserie"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte riprende i Senatori che lasciano l'Aula, Casellati: "Basta tifoserie" Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo riprende i senatori che lasciano l'Aula. La presidente Casellati: "Basta tifoserie". /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte: "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte: "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega" "Nostro Governo ha realizzato molto, decisione grave della Lega". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte nel riferire al Senato sulla crisi di Governo. /courtesy senato web tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

