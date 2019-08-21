Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

UPDATE: Venture Global Announces Final Investment Decision and Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

21.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.  The lender group for the company's $5.8 billion construction financing includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.  The lenders who provided funding at closing are Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. 

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world.  The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work, and we want to sincerely thank our Venture Global team, our construction partners, our foundation customers, our lenders and advisors, Cameron Parish and our local partners in Louisiana."

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.  The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Venture Global for the transaction.  Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel to Venture Global and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Donna incinta colta da malore al parco soccorsa dalla polizia

Donna incinta colta da malore al parco soccorsa dalla polizia

Confiscati a Antonio Moretti immobili per due milioni

Confiscati a Antonio Moretti immobili per due milioni

Mediagallery

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

Venezia, 20 ago. (askanews) - La prima sensazione che si avverte, entrando nel Padiglione centrale dei Giardini della Biennale di Venezia per scoprire la 58esima Mostra internazionale d'arte curata da Ralph Rugoff è quella di un confronto con qualcosa di straordinaria e imprevedibile vitalità. A partire dalla nebbia con cui Lara Favaretto ha avvolto il più iconico luogo della Biennale, un fumo ...

 
Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni

Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni

Lampedusa, 21 ago. (askanews) - Dopo 19 giorni di attesa si è conclusa alle 23.35 del 20 agosto l'odissea della Open Arms, la nave della Ong spagnola con a bordo gli ultimi 79 migranti salvati nel Canale di Sicilia. Al momento dell'attracco la nave è stata accolta dall'applauso di decine di persone sul molo, e un gruppo ha anche intonato "Bella Ciao". Scesi dalla nave, i migranti sono stati ...

 
Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni Le comunicazioni del Segretario Generale della Presidenza della Repubblica in merito alle dimissioni del Presidente de Consiglio e alla apertura delle consultazioni del Presidente della Repubblica Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte mi assumo io la responsabilita' della crisi a Salvini manca il coraggio e l'aula esplode Giuseppe Giuseppe La replica del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in Aula al Senato. Conte ha annunciato le dimissioni. "Nessun problema, se ti manca il coraggio sul piano politico" di assumersi la responsabilità della crisi "non c'è problema, me l'assumo io. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33