Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 - November 3

21.08.2019 - 14:16

0

- The event, hosted by Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is reputed as the country's 5G flagship event. With China officially entering the first year of 5G commercialization, the industry looks to the event to highlight practical 5G cases in various industries, their different scenarios, and business models.

More than 60,000 attendees from all of the ICT ecosystem's sectors are predicted to gather, as well as over 400 leading companies and organizations that will exhibit or speak at the conference sessions, including China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Tower, CAICT, China Satcom, Potevio, CICT, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Ericson, Qualcomm, Intel, Nvida, Deloitte, iFlytek, UNISOC and more.

An immersive thematic exhibition, Smarter Tech, Better Life, will be set up to showcase 5G's practices in 4K+8K videos, connected cars, digital health, smart education, smart city and many other intelligent terminals. The thematic exhibition aims to create a lifestyle smarter and better through various and universal technologies, beneficial to all -- not based on region, on socio-economic levels, or backgrounds.

The event's conference program ICT China High Level Forum is known for the release of China's national 5G trial results over the past three years. This year, more than ten thematic forums, summits and launch events are scheduled around network innovations and next-gen ICTs' applications in the traditional manufacturing and consumption area. Potential discussions between the ICT industry and the vertical markets are called for to achieve full potential of 5G, AI, Industrial Internet, Big Data, and more.

The registration for PTEXPO19 is already open. Attendees can register through the event's website to join this big ICT gathering: www.ptexpo.com.cn/en/index

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Scontro frontale sulla rotatoria fuori controllo

Rotatoria brutta e pericolosa, il Comune: "La cambiamo così"

Rotatoria brutta e pericolosa, il Comune: "La cambiamo così"

Donna incinta colta da malore al parco soccorsa dalla polizia

Donna incinta colta da malore al parco soccorsa dalla polizia

Mediagallery

Salvini: La Lega è pronta con una manovra da 50 miliardi

Salvini: La Lega è pronta con una manovra da 50 miliardi

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - "Mentre altri stanno ragionando di poltrone e giochi di Palazzo noi abbiamo definito la manovra economica che se si volta la Lega è in grado di offrire, fondata su taglio di tasse e investimenti per 50 mld. Una manovra ambiziosa, coraggiosa, fondata sullo sviluppo e sulla crescita". Lo ha detto Matteo Salvini, parlando con i giornalisti in piazza Montecitorio al termine ...

 
Salvini: in proposte Pd niente referendum né taglio parlamentari

Salvini: in proposte Pd niente referendum né taglio parlamentari

Milano, 21 ago. (askanews) - "Vedo che tra i 5 punti di Zingaretti non c'è il taglio dei parlamentari, è già sparito...". Lo afferma Matteo Salvini, parlando con i cronisti al termine della riunione con i deputati leghisti. "Con la Lega era una certezza, l'abbiamo già votato tre volte e ieri abbiamo ribadito di essere pronti a votarlo per la quarta volta. Con la Lega il taglio de parlamentari era ...

 
Trump annulla visita in Danimarca, "non mi date la Groenlandia"

Trump annulla visita in Danimarca, "non mi date la Groenlandia"

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - Sembra satira ma è tutto vero. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha disdetto la sua visita in Danimarca dopo che la premier danese ha detto chiaramente che non intende parlare di una eventuale vendita della Groenlandia. L'annuncio di Trump oltretutto è arrivato con un Tweet: "La Danimarca è un Paese veramente speciale con un popolo incredibile ma sulla base ...

 
La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - Robot per tutti i gusti alla conferenza mondiale dei robot di Pechino Capaci di trasformarsi, sollevare, carezzare e giocare coi bambini, forse in vista di babysitter del futuro; volare a imitazione degli uccelli. Robot a quattro zampe come animali da compagnia, robot per interventi chirurgici di alta precisione, e robot che sviluppano gli arti artificiali (da 3:06). ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33