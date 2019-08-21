Edicola

Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud

21.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys' capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market.

Other services offered as part of the MSP program include:

"Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys," said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem. "This enhanced partnership with Google Cloud is an example of how we are helping enterprises as they look to the cloud for digital transformation. Enterprises will significantly benefit from the best in class, highly secure and reliable cloud platform of Google Cloud and Infosys' expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Infosys and to recognize their expertise in managed services," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Customers increasingly want to move mission-critical workloads to Google Cloud. Infosys' experience and knowledge in cloud migration, particularly with priority workloads such as SAP applications and in hybrid cloud deployments, will be a valuable resource for customers as they modernize business processes on Google Cloud."

This announcement expands upon Infosys' status as a Premier Google Cloud partner, offering solutions integrated with Google Cloud accelerating digital transformation for enterprises around the globe.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects and our future business expectations are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Media contact:

For further information, please contact: PR_Global@infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

