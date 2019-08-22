Edicola

Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

22.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105599/201908079538/_prw_PI1lg_EWlxjQqk.jpg)

Official website: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/  

Ueni Trading is looking for products in new categories. It encourages clients to contact the company if they have products they want to sell in Japan such as national brands and lifestyle brands that are still not available in Japan.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/contact_us/  

About Ueni Trading Company Limited

Ueni Trading Company Limited is one of the top-brand import/wholesale companies in Japan. Since its founding in 1989, Ueni Trading has built and maintained strong, productive partnerships in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

For details please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/

