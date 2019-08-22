Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

A grain of truth: The Cambodian Rice Federation (CRF) appeals to the European Union to save the livelihoods of half a million families

22.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- As if this weren't painful enough, the EU is now considering the withdrawal of its "Everything But Arms" (EBA) program. This trade arrangement allows goods from Cambodia and other developing nations to enter the EU free of duties and tariffs. EU legislators are threatening to end the arrangement to press for policy reforms in Cambodia. A political thrashing could lead to a virtual threshing of an industry and a way of life.

Since 2001, not only has the EBA eased the movement of goods for Cambodia, it has provided a secure platform upon which an entire economy has been able to embrace growth and prosperity in an increasingly demanding world market.

Cambodian rice is produced in keeping with all international standards and the Cambodian Rice Federation (CRF) supports producers with programs that are designed to encourage ethical, responsible and sustainable farming practices. The goal is to encourage a system that is fair and one that results in clear benefits for growers.

In particular, Cambodia is rapidly expanding cultivation under Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) standards. Varieties are grown under stringent conditions that comply with product standard and fair-trade certifications. Organic (SRP) rice, per UNEP and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) specifications, is free of toxins related to commercial fertilizers and pesticides. It is produced with the use of environmentally responsible cultivation methods and fair labour practices. Enhanced opportunities for women and a strategy for effective climate change adaptation are among the many benefits for farming communities.

Without the EBA, these efforts will come to naught. The CRF appeals to the EU to save the livelihoods of half a million families and to save the work that we have done to earn your respect, that of consumers and that of those we serve.

Seek but a grain of truth before you act.

About CRF: http://www.crf.org.kh/?page=front&lg=kh&lg=en

Media Contact:  CRF Secretariate , Secretary General, Mr. Lun Yeng, Phone: +855 17 728 728, Email:  lunyeng@gmail.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Codice giallo per rovesci e temporali: dove e quando

Codice giallo per rovesci e temporali: dove e quando

Rotatoria brutta e pericolosa, il Comune: "La cambiamo così"

Rotatoria brutta e pericolosa, il Comune: "La cambiamo così"

Blitz della polizia nel dormitorio ex Enel

Blitz della polizia nel dormitorio ex Enel

Mediagallery

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 agosto 2019 Consultazioni, Lupi elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra La prima giornata di Consultazioni al Quirinale dopo le dimissioni del Presidente del Consiglio Conte. Il Presidente della Repubblica Mattarella ha incontrato i presidenti di Camera e Senato Roberto Fico e Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati ed i rappresentati dei Gruppi Misti, delle Autonomie ...

 
Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"

Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 agosto 2019 Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU) no ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta La prima giornata di Consultazioni al Quirinale dopo le dimissioni del Presidente del Consiglio Conte. Il Presidente della Repubblica Mattarella ha incontrato i presidenti di Camera e Senato Roberto Fico e Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati ed i rappresentati dei Gruppi Misti, delle ...

 
Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"

Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 agosto 2019 Governo, Lorenzin sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni La prima giornata di Consultazioni al Quirinale dopo le dimissioni del Presidente del Consiglio Conte. Il Presidente della Repubblica Mattarella ha incontrato i presidenti di Camera e Senato Roberto Fico e Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati ed i rappresentati dei Gruppi Misti, delle Autonomie e ...

 
Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'è un rischio stagnazione e recessione"

Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'è un rischio stagnazione e recessione"

(Agenzia Vista) Rimini, 21 agosto 2019 Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'è un rischio stagnazione e recessione" "C'è un rischio stagnazione e recessione". Così il presidente di Confindustria Vincenzo Boccia a margine del Meeting di Rimini. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

SPETTACOLI e gossipseatladr

La Compagnia del Polvarone al Ferragosto Puggiulino con la commedia "La calunnia è un venticello"

Arezzo

Compagnia del Polvarone: in scena "La calunnia è un venticello"

Tradizionale appuntamento del Ferragosto Puggiulino di Arezzo con la Compagnia del Polvarone, che come consuetudine da alcuni anni presenta proprio a Le Poggiola l’anteprima ...

16.08.2019

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

Dal 17 al 24 agosto

Torna il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ad Arezzo

La musica polifonica internazionale si incontra ad Arezzo: dal 17 al 24 agosto, la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnova l’appuntamento con il Concorso Polifonico Internazionale ...

11.08.2019

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato

Il concerto

Arezzo festeggia in musica il patrono San Donato: note
in piazza della Libertà

In occasione dei festeggiamenti per San Donato, patrono della città, il Comune di Arezzo e la Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo rinnovano l’appuntamento con la grande musica. Lunedì ...

04.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33