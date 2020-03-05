Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

NAGASE/Nagase Medicals and Osaka University Launch Joint Research Program

05.03.2020 - 09:15

0

- Focusing on Development & Commercialization of Technologies to Reduce Manufacturing Process of Drug Delivery Systems, Including Liposomal & Lipid-based Nanoparticulate Formulations -

TOKYO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGASE & CO., LTD. ("NAGASE") and Osaka University ("OU") have launched DDS Products Joint Development Research Chair, a course dedicated to research in the development of production methods of liposomal formulations and lipid-based nanoparticulate formulations ("LNP"). Both are drug delivery system ("DDS") products, which are intended to offer solutions to issues such as metabolism of active pharmaceutical ingredients within the body before reaching the targeted tissues, or acting on tissues that causes adverse effects.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202003037610-O1-v0m8k0b9

As DDS products, both liposomal and LNP formulations control how a drug functions by encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredients in lipid particles. While garnering attention as a promising candidate for treatment for some of the refractory diseases that have no effective therapies to date, DDS products have problems before they could be commercialized, such as a complicated and long manufacturing process that results in higher manufacturing cost, and difficulties in increasing production yield (i.e. production scale-up).

Associate Professor Takashi Matsuzaki at the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, has invented a technology for the production of liposomal and LNP formulations, with the use of a microfluidic device. By applying this new technology, the manufacturing process of these products will become shorter. It will also help overcome the obstacles in achieving production scale-up. OU has already reached agreement with the Japanese regulatory agency, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), on the specifications and quality of liposomal formulations and has produced multiple investigational drugs using this technology.

NAGASE Group is introducing manufacturing equipment at one of its group companies, Nagase Medicals Co., Ltd. ("Nagase Medicals"). By applying this technology not only to low-molecular drugs, but also to Oligonucleotide drugs and gene therapy which represent the driving force of next-generation medicine, Nagase will further strengthen its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, from formulation development to investigational drug and commercial production.

Technology features

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” queste le parole di Angelo Borrelli, commissario straordinario per l’emergenza coronavirus, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento sulla diffusione del contagio. La conferenza si è svolta alla sede della Protezione Civile di Roma ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile di ...

 
La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video
Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video sulle sue storie di Instagram relativi all'allenamento e agli esercizi fisici effettuati in palestra agli ordini della sua preparatrice, mirati ad ottimizzare l'elasticità e la tonicità del corpo, visti i balli e le acrobazie che ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Televisione

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Torna Domenica Live, domenica 8 marzo 2020 su Canale5. Si tratta dell'appuntamento pomeridiano, molto atteso, con Barbara d'Urso: i suoi ospiti, le sue storie, i colpi di ...

07.03.2020

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video ...

07.03.2020

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Televisione

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, la storia d'amore nata tra la cantante e il volto noto de "Le Iene". Come ricostruisce un video di Sky, i due si conoscono da tempo, ma iniziano ...

07.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33